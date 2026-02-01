Rohit Shetty house firing: Four held in Pune, case registered

A new development in the gunshot firing incident outside Bollywood director-producer Rohit Shetty's house has emerged. As per the latest update by news agency PTI, four people have been detained in connection with the firing.

Four nabbed in Rohit Shetty house firing incident On Sunday, the Pune police confirmed detaining the four individuals in connection with the firing outside the filmmaker's house in Mumbai.

The assailants fired at the first floor of the nine-storey building located in Mumbai's Juhu area at around 12.45 am. Previously, ANI reported that four rounds of bullets were fired.

Multiple bullets fired However, the latest update suggests that at least five rounds were fired, as per the police. Reportedly, one of the bullets struck the glass of a gym located in the building where Shetty lives.

Four persons were held from the Karvenagar and Dhayari areas in Pune after the Mumbai firing incident. An operation was carried out by personnel from the Warje Malwadi police station, an official said.

Further investigation into the matter is still on, the official said.

After the incident, security has been increased at the spot. A forensic science and ballistics expert team were also spotted arriving twice at the building to collect evidence and further examination.

Case registered by Mumbai Police The Mumbai police have registered a case on charges of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as provisions of the Arms Act, as per PTI.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is yet to issue a statement after the firing incident.

Officials recorded his statement twice.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is probing the case. 12 special teams have been formed to catch the suspects involved in the firing incident, the Police added earlier.

The reason behind the firing remains a mystery.

Mumbai police on Rohit Shetty house attack Mumbai Police added, “Following this, heavy police security has been deployed around Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu. The police are currently investigating the matter diligently and exploring every possible angle to identify the perpetrators. The motive behind the attack is still unknown.”

Amid this, heavy security has been deployed outside Shetty's building. Visuals showed police vehicles, barricades and officers outside the house, shortly following the incident.

Rohit Shetty's upcoming work On the work front, Rohit Shetty's next film will be Golmaal 5, starring Ajay Devgn. The comedy film is likely to hit the theatre screens in 2027.