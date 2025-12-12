Rohit Shetty praises Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar, calls Dhurandhar 'naya Hindi cinema' in celebratory post

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has publicly praised ‘Dhurandhar’, Aditya Dhar’s latest action-thriller, calling it a defining moment for contemporary Hindi cinema.

Rohit Shetty Praises Dhurandhar, Applauds The Cast In a celebratory social-media post, Shetty applauded the film’s scale, performances and impact, writing: “TAKE A BOW ADITYA DHAR AND TEAM... YOU HAVE CREATED A MONSTER... RANVEER MERE BHAI... ‘APNA TIME AAGAYA’... HAPPY TO SEE AKSHAYE GETTING THE LOVE AND RESPECT AS AN ACTOR HE DESERVED FOR YEARS... (sic)”

Shetty went on to reflect on his long-standing relationship with Dhar, recalling the night before the release of Uri, "The Surgical Strike in 2019. “ADITYA STILL REMEMBER THE NIGHT BEFORE URI RELEASED WHEN WE ALL WERE TOGETHER WATCHING THE FILM... YOUR JOURNEY FROM URI TO DHURANDHAR AS A PRODUCER AND DIRECTOR IS INSPIRING... I AM SO PROUD OF YOU MY BROTHER... YEH NAYA HINDI CINEMA HAI AB YEH GHUS KE MAREGA... WAITING FOR 19TH MARCH... (sic)”

In the comments, Aditya Dhar replied heartwarmingly and wrote, “Thank you Rohit Bhaiyya! Your love and appreciation put a huge smile on everyone’s faceBig hug from the entire #Dhurandhar family (sic).”

Aditya Dhar's response to Rohit Shetty's post for Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar Day 8 Box Office Collection ‘Dhurandhar’ has delivered an exceptional first eight days at the box office, positioning itself as one of the strongest commercial performers of the year.

According to the trade site Sacnilk, the film opened with an impressive ₹28 crore on its first Friday, followed by ₹32 crore on Saturday and a remarkable ₹43 crore on Sunday, closing its opening weekend on a high. Although collections dipped to ₹23.25 crore on Monday, the film quickly stabilised, earning ₹27 crore each on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, bringing its first-week total to a robust ₹207.25 crore.

On its eighth day, the film added a further ₹19.77 crore, taking its cumulative collection to ₹227.02 crore across all languages. With this momentum, Dhurandhar is now firmly on track to cross the ₹230-crore mark within its first ten days, underscoring its strong word-of-mouth appeal and sustained demand across key markets.

More About Dhurandhar Released in December 2025, ‘Dhurandhar’ has earned both commercial success and strong critical endorsement, praised for its dense narrative, technical sophistication and commanding performances by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt.

Industry analysts have noted Dhar’s ability to combine large-scale spectacle with grounded emotional beats — a contrast to the stylised, militant precision that earned ‘Uri’ a National Award.

