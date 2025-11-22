Rolling Loud India 2025: When and where to stream, artists, venue, ticket prices - Know all details here

In a landmark move for India’s entertainment scene, JioHotstar will live-stream the inaugural edition of Rolling Loud India, taking place over the weekend of November 22–23 at Loud Park, Navi Mumbai.

Advertisement

The announcement marks both the first time JioHotstar has ventured into the hip-hop events space, and the first time a major music festival in India will be broadcast live on a streaming platform.

Rolling Loud India 2025: When and where is the festival and how to stream it? Rolling Loud, founded in the United States in 2015, has grown into one of the biggest hip-hop festivals in the world.

The Indian edition will be hosted at Loud Park, a purpose-built venue in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, chosen for its accessibility via public transport and spacious layout.

Festival organisers have partnered with District by Zomato for ticketing and production.

The two-day event promises an electrifying mix of international stars and homegrown talent. Headliners include Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver, Central Cee, Swae Lee, and Westside Gunn.

Advertisement

Leading Indian artists such as Karan Aujla, Divine, and Hanumankind will also perform, reflecting the growing strength of India’s hip-hop scene.

For the first time in India, fans who cannot attend in person will be able to experience the full energy of Rolling Loud through JioHotstar’s live stream. The broadcast begins each evening at 7 PM, and will be available in English and Hindi, making it accessible to a wide audience.

Advertisement

What does this mean for JioHotstar? Speaking on the collaboration, JioHotstar’s parent company said the festival stream represents a bold push into live, large-scale events.

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO of District by Zomato, said the diverse line-up “reflects hip-hop’s force as a global connector.”

For JioHotstar, the Rolling Loud live stream is part of a larger strategy to expand its reach into live event streaming. The platform has already broadcast major sports events and concerts.

Now, with its first large-scale music festival, the company is positioning itself as a key player in India’s digital entertainment future.

How much do the tickets for Rolling Loud India 2025 cost? Ticket prices for Rolling Loud India 2025 vary depending on the level of access. General Admission passes start at ₹7,000 for the two-day festival, according to several sources.

Advertisement

GA+ tickets, which offer perks like fast-lane entry, dedicated food counters and air-conditioned restrooms, cost around ₹9,500.

The VIP package — which includes front-row viewing, exclusive merchandise, a barbershop, glam sessions and more — is priced at ₹14,000.

For an even more premium experience, the HSBC Starstruck VIP tier goes for ₹20,000, granting access to a VIP lounge plus all other VIP benefits.