‘Roofman’ Trailer: Channing Tatum hides out in Toys ‘R’ Us in bizarre true-crime tale

Channing Tatum stars in Roofman, a true-crime drama based on the real story of an ex-Army Ranger who robbed McDonald’s by cutting holes in their roofs. After escaping prison, he hides out in a toy store and finds love with a single mother — but his past threatens his chance at redemption.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published25 Jun 2025, 09:40 PM IST
Directed by Derek Cianfrance, the film 'Roofman' hits theaters on October 10, 2025.
Paramount and Miramax have unveiled the first trailer for Roofman, a gripping true-crime drama starring Channing Tatum as a former Army Ranger turned notorious burglar who robs McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs.

Based on a true story

Inspired by the real-life exploits of a felon nicknamed “Roofman,” the film follows a struggling father and ex-soldier who resorts to a string of fast-food heists to support his family. After escaping from prison and hiding out in a toy store, he finds unexpected redemption in a new life — working at Toys ’R’ Us, falling in love with a single mother (played by Kirsten Dunst), and forming a bond with her two daughters.

But his past soon catches up with him, and a final robbery threatens to destroy his second chance at a clean slate.

Cast

Alongside Tatum and Dunst, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Peter Dinklage, Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Creative team

Roofman is directed by Derek Cianfrance, known for Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines. Cianfrance also co-wrote the script with Kirk Gunn. Producers include Lynette Howell Taylor, Jamie Patricof, Duncan Montgomery, and Dylan Sellers. Tatum, Cianfrance, and Jonathan Montepare serve as executive producers, alongside Chris Parker (Limelight), Thom Zadra and Becky Sloviter (Miramax), and Sam Romano, Rick Covert, and Jack Selby (High Frequency). Charles Barsamian is also attached as executive producer.

Release date

Roofman is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2025.

Watch the trailer below.

