Rooh Baba and Jack Sparrow together: Kartik Aaryan’s selfie with Johnny Depp breaks the internet

Bollywood and Hollywood cross paths all the time at international festivals. Most of those moments pass quietly. This one did not. Kartik Aaryan set off chatter online after sharing a selfie with Johnny Depp from the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The festival opened on December 4.

In the frame, Kartik flaunts his usual wide smile, while Depp looks exactly like the legend that he is. His beanie and sunglasses are spot on with a cigar between his fingers.

There is no crowd pressed into the shot. The photo feels casual, like it happened between conversations rather than as part of a planned stop.

Take a look at it here:

What Kartik Aaryan wrote Kartik’s caption leaned straight into the crossover, reading: “Pirates of the Red Sea JackSparrow x RoohBaba, @johnnydepp.”

Jack Sparrow is Depp’s most recognisable role from Pirates of the Caribbean. Rooh Baba is Kartik’s character from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The reference landed instantly.

The Red Sea Film Festival, which runs until 13 December, has brought together filmmakers and actors from across various industries. Among the many images shared from the event, this one quickly stood out and became one of the most circulated moments online.

Industry reacts, fans take notice Reactions followed quickly. Director and choreographer Remo D’Souza dropped a series of red heart emojis, while Sophie Choudry responded with raised hands and heart-eyed smileys. Actor Kunal Bakshi summed it up in one word: “Wowww.”

The appeal was not just the pairing. It was the lack of effort around it. Two actors from entirely different worlds, caught in one frame, without any big announcement or forced moment.

What’s next for Kartik Aaryan Away from the festival buzz, Kartik Aaryan’s calendar remains full. He next appears in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania and is set for a theatrical release on 25 December.

He is also part of Naagzilla, playing Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting naag on a fantastical journey. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, written by Gautam Mehra, and produced by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Another project in the pipeline is Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic film, the third instalment of Aashiqui, which marks Telugu actor Sreeleela’s Bollywood debut.

