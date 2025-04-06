‘Rooh Baba’ Kartik Aaryan charms netizens as he meets monks in Darjeeling: ’Can’t wait to see you as Aashique’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan met some monks this week in Darjeeling, West Bengal. As he shared pictures of the meeting on his social media handle, netizens couldn't resist but call him "Rooh Baba', Kartik Aaryan's character from his movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

With long hair and a heavy beard, Kartik Aaryan could be seen spending time and clicking pictures with monks. The actor captioned the post as "annual baba conference", leaving fans wondering about his meet and greet with the monks.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan shares adorable moments with her sister as he wishes her on birthday

The comment section his Instagram post was flooded with heart emojis. One comment read, "Rooh baba preaching his knowledge and discoveries." Another read, "Did they approve rooh baba?" One said, “Rooh Baba with other baba.”

Many also praised Kartik Aaryan's look for his upcoming project. "Bhai mast lg rhe ho," a fan wrote. "His aura, his charm always captivate positive vibes," wrote another.

One fan said, "Killing it with style #KartikAryan takes cool to a whole new level." Another quipped, “Ye wale baba thode unconventional nahi ho gye?”

Many longed for an announcement and release of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movies. "Can't wait to see you as Aashique," on comment read.

Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting in Gangtok for his next big project directed by Anurag Basu. In a touching Instagram story, the actor shared his gratitude, writing: “Thank you Gangtok for massive love, will always remember you.”

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of Aashiqui 3. The movie will probably hit the theaters around Diwali 2025. Kartik will be starring in Aashiqui 3 alongside Sreeleela.