Rooster trailer out: Steve Carell channels Michael Scott in new HBO campus comedy. Netizens react

Steve Carell is back on television with a brand-new comedy series on HBO titled Rooster, and an official trailer has just been released ahead of the show’s premiere on 8 March 2026.

'Rooster' trailer out The series marks a major return to episodic comedy for the Golden Globe-winning actor, who plays an author navigating an unexpected new chapter in his life on a university campus.

Rooster is created by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, best known for their work on hit television comedies such as Scrubs, Ted Lasso and Shrinking. The 10-episode first season is produced by Warner Bros. Television and will premiere on HBO and HBO Max, with weekly episodes airing through 10 May 2026.

In the official trailer, Carell portrays Greg Russo, a best-selling author who travels to his daughter’s college to support her during a difficult period in her personal life.

His daughter Katie, played by Charly Clive, is a college professor whose world has been shaken by a troubled marriage and campus upheaval. Initially planning a short visit, Greg finds himself drawn deeper into campus life, forming unlikely friendships with students and faculty while wrestling with his own mid-life reinvention.

Rooster centres on the evolving relationship between Greg and his daughter Katie. After her marriage collapses under dramatic circumstances — including a faculty house fire and physical confrontations — Greg plans to lend support, only to find himself immersed in campus shenanigans and academic life. As students begin to refer to him by the name of his fictional novel protagonist, “Rooster”, he starts to embrace the traits of the character he once invented.

The show blends character-driven humour with emotional storytelling, exploring themes of personal reinvention, family dynamics and the comedic clash between generations. This approach follows the style of many contemporary comedy dramas that find humour in heartfelt real-world scenarios.

Internet reactions to the trailer Early internet reaction to the Rooster trailer has been largely enthusiastic, with many viewers responding warmly to Steve Carell’s return to television comedy. One comment summed up the mood by saying, “This is gonna be a lot of people’s comfort show, I can already tell (sic).”

Others focused on Carell himself, with one viewer writing, “Whatever project Steve Carell is involved in, I’ll definitely watch it (sic).” Several reactions drew comparisons to his earlier work, particularly Crazy, Stupid, Love, with one post noting, “Reminds me of crazy stupid love movie Steve is another version of dry humor reminds me of the late bob new hart (sic).”

Another fan compared the character to his most famous TV role, saying, “This looks like if Michael Scott matured a tiny bit but in a lot of ways is the same and I’m SO here for it! (sic)” Awards talk has also surfaced early, with one viewer commenting, “Maybe Steve Carell will finally get his overdue Emmy!!!! (sic)”

Echoing earlier sentiments, another reaction added, “This makes me think of the film Crazy, Stupid, Love. Steve uses a different style of dry wit that brings to mind the late Bob Newhart (sic).”

More about the show and cast The series features a broad ensemble cast that includes Phil Dunster, Danielle Deadwyler, John C. McGinley and Lauren Tsai alongside Carell and Clive. Dunster plays Katie’s estranged husband, a colleague who left her for a graduate student, while McGinley takes on the role of the college head. The mix of characters adds both emotional depth and comedy to the story.

Other cast members include Connie Britton, Robby Hoffman, Annie Mumolo, Alan Ruck and Rory Scovel, rounding out a diverse and experienced ensemble.