Rosé surprises fans by bringing out Bruno Mars for live performance of their hit ‘Apt’ at BLACKPINK's LA show

BLACKPINK’s Rosé surprised thousands of fans in Los Angeles over the weekend by bringing out Bruno Mars for a live performance of their collaborative single, 'Apt', during the group’s second concert at SoFi Stadium.

The joint appearance marked the first time the pair have performed the track live together in an arena setting.

The duet, released last autumn, features flirtatious lyrics and a catchy chorus, which the two artists shared onstage while wearing coordinating jackets. The set concluded with a burst of confetti and an energetic dance routine by BLACKPINK’s backup dancers, adding to the excitement of the moment.

Internet Reacts to the Performance The surprise performance quickly went viral on social media, with fans sharing clips and expressing enthusiasm.

One fan wrote, “COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR. The fact that Rosé & Bruno Mars always wear matching jackets and suits during their Apt. performance (sic),” while another posted, “The first time they sing this banger together at an arena live. Chills without a doubt. People must have gone wild (sic).”

Rosé and Mars’s unexpected onstage collaboration has already been hailed by fans as one of the standout moments of the tour. As one user summed up on X: “ICONIC!!!!! THEY OWNED THAT STAGE (sic).”

About the Deadline Tour BLACKPINK is currently on their Deadline World Tour, which kicked off last week at Goyang Stadium in Seoul. The opening night featured the live debut of a new single, ‘Jump’, produced by Diplo, 24, Boaz van de Beatz, Zecca, and Ape Drums.

The group also released a music video and studio version of the track shortly after the concert.

The Deadline tour marks BLACKPINK’s long-anticipated reunion, as it is their first series of performances together in nearly two years. The tour includes 18 shows across key cities such as Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago, and New York in July, before concluding at the Tokyo Dome in January 2026.