Rosie O’Donnell in disbelief over new clothing size after major weight loss: ‘I am shocked’

Rosie O’Donnell, who accomplished a massive weight loss in recent times, was left “shocked” by her new clothing size at a store. The Exit to Eden star later took to social media to share her surprise and joy with the fans.

Rosie O’Donnell was on her way to visit Australia and as she boarded her 22-hour-long flight, the 63-year-old talk show host and actress went shopping and purchased a matching black top and pants. O’Donnell later posted a photo of herself in her new outfit on Instagram, underlining the reduction in her clothing size.

“Ok, so [I] went shopping to buy a comfy lounge wear outfit for my 22-hour flight to Australia,” the Queen of Nice captioned the post.

“[I] was undecided as I can't see myself in this new smaller body. [My friends] took this photo of me in the dressing room — I am shocked I’m a 12 — #mounjaro is a lifesaver,” she added.

Rosie O’Donnell’s weight-loss journey According to E! News, Rosie O’Donnell, who has been fighting Type 2 diabetes, weighed in at “700-plus pounds” at one point in her life. In January 2023, the host of The Rosie O'Donnell Show revealed she was taking Mounjaro, an FDA-approved medication that has helped her lose “around 500 pounds”.

“When I was at my heaviest, I was 700-plus pounds. Right now, I’m weighing in at 238,” Rosie O’Donnell had announced in April this year, per E! News.

A similar incident had occurred in January this year, when Rosie O’Donnell moved to Ireland with her child, Clay. As she entered a Dublin shop to buy a pair of new pants, she was surprised by the decrease in her clothing size.

"I'm one of those people who's always had a weight issue. Now that I'm a size large, instead of an XL or a 2XL, I find it shocking,” she had shared with her fans, per E! News.

FAQs How much did Rosie O’Donnell weigh at her heaviest? Rosie O’Donnell claims to have weighed in at 700-plus pounds at her heaviest.

What medication is Rosie O’Donnell taking? Rosie O’Donnell is taking Mounjaro, an FDA-approved medication.

How did Rosie O’Donnell achieve her massive weight loss? Through medication, healthy eating and exercise, Rosie O’Donnell has achieved her massive weight loss.