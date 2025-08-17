Ross Malinger recalls 'natural chemistry' with Tom Hanks in Sleepless in Seattle, reflects on their father-son dynamic

Washington, DC [US], August 17 (ANI): Ross Malinger, the child actor who played Jonah in the popular 1993 romantic film 'Sleepless in Seattle,' looked back on the time he worked with Tom Hanks.

Malinger, who portrayed Jonah, the young son trying to set up his father, Sam (Hanks), with Annie (Meg Ryan), said the connection he shared with Hanks felt "natural" both on and off screen.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Malinger reflected on their bond in a recent interview. He said, "We genuinely cared about each other... That natural chemistry allowed me to really bring a lot of intensity and emotion to Jonah's character."

The former actor recalled how Hanks was "always joking around" and making him "laugh" while filming, even recalling a funny moment at a fish market where the Oscar-winning star picked up fish and made them "say goofy things."

Their friendship extended beyond the set, too. After Sleepless in Seattle, Hanks invited Malinger to the premieres of two of his films: Philadelphia in 1993 and That Thing You Do! in 1996, according to PEOPLE.

Malinger, now 42, went on to appear in more than 20 TV shows and films, with roles in Good Advice, Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher, Party of Five, Seinfeld, and Touched by an Angel. His last screen appearance came in a 2006 episode of Without a Trace.

Today, Malinger has left Hollywood behind and has worked in different fields, including classic-car restoration, computer repairs, and as a finance manager at a car dealership. Yet, he still holds close the time he worked with Hanks.