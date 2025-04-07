’Round 2 for Me’: Tahira Kashyap opens up about breast cancer relapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, known for her directorial debut 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', has revealed that her breast cancer has relapsed after seven years.

Taking to Instagram, Tahira shared a heartfelt note reflecting her determination to fight cancer once again.

In her post, Tahira wrote, "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening--it's a perspective I'd like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this."

She added, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because, for one, it's a better drink, and two, you know you will give it your best once again."

Tahira concluded her note writing, "#regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo. Ironically or not, today is #WorldHealthDay. Let's do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves. #gratitude through and through."

Tahira was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Last month, she shared an inspiring photo of herself with a clean-shaven head, a result of chemotherapy, along with moments from her treatment journey.

Speaking to ANI on World Cancer Day, Tahira shared about the challenges of fighting the disease and also praised government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY that are making cancer treatment accessible to millions.

"On World Cancer Day, I want to commend the Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY initiatives for making timely cancer treatment accessible to many, regardless of their financial background. Cancer is a journey that tests your strength, resilience, and faith. Early diagnosis and affordable treatment are, however, key to survival, and thanks to such government schemes, millions can now hope for a better future. Let's continue to support one another and raise awareness about early breast cancer detection because together we can beat cancer," Tahira said.

Tahira is the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and the couple shares two children--a son and a daughter.