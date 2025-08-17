'Roz bolungi....': Janhvi Kapoor reacts after being turned into 'meme material' for chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai at Janmashtami event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI): Janhvi Kapoor clapped back at trolls after a video of her chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" at a Janmashtami event in Mumbai went viral.

The actress attended a Dahi Handi celebration in Ghatkopar on Saturday, where she broke the 'matki' with a coconut and raised the chant.

Soon after, some social media users mocked her, joking she had mixed up Janmashtami with Independence Day. The video quickly became "meme material," with many calling it a "goof-up."

Reacting to the trolling, the 'Param Sundari' actress took to her Instagram to share the full video and clarify that the viral clip had been "edited" and didn't show the full context. She went on to explain that she only repeated the chant after someone in the crowd had said, "Bolo Bharat Mata Ki Jai," and added that she would proudly say the slogan not just on Janmashtami, but "every single day."

She wrote, "Just for context, full video lol. Unke bolne ke baad nahi bolti toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material. Waise sirf Janmashtami ke din nahi, roz bolungi Bharat mata ki jaiiiii. (Just for context, here's the full video lol. If I didn't say it after they did, it would've been a problem. And if I do say it, the video gets edited and turned into meme material. By the way, not just on Janmashtami -- I'll say Bharat Mata Ki Jai every single day.)"

The full video shows a voice prompting, "Bolo Bharat Mata Ki Jai," after which Janhvi repeats the chant and smashes the 'matki.'