Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Film Producer DVV Danayya who is known for bankrolling Rajamouli's movie 'RRR' visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala to seek blessings from Lord Venkateshwara on Sunday.

This temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and is one of the most visited religious sites in the nation. It attracts millions of devotees annually.

Producer Danayya donned an all-white outfit for his sacred visit. In the visuals, he was seen surrounded by his family, friends and security.

DVV Danayya also posed with his family for the photographers after offering prayers at Lord Venkateshwara Temple. The producer was joined by his wife, son Kalyan Dasari and daughter.

Earlier, actor Gautham Raju visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

The actor offered his prayers to Lord Venkateswara during his sacred visit. He also greeted his fans, who were delighted with Gautham Raju's presence.

On the same day, the lead cast of 'Dilruba' also visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple for the blessing of Lord Venkateswara ahead of their film's release.

It was released on March 14.

The movie was directed by Viswa Karun and starred Kiran Abbavaram, Rukshar Dhillon and Kathryn Davison in the lead roles.

The trio were seen exiting the Venkateswara temple with Prasad in their hands.