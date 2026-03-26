₹1,000 crore in one week | Dhurandhar: The Revenge crushes Pushpa 2 overseas; check box office comparison after Day 7

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has completed its first full week in cinemas. Here is the complete day-by-day story of how the film performed from preview day to Dat 7, its first Wednesday.
The journey started on Day 0 with ₹43 crore net from 11,294 shows at 64.8% occupancy. The official opening day delivered historic numbers, ₹102.55 crore net from 21,633 shows at 67.8% occupancy.
The natural post-opening dip arrived for Ranveer Singh on Friday, bringing the collection down to ₹80.72 crore net from 20,125 shows at 62.6% occupancy. The weekend brought audiences back in large numbers.
Saturday posted ₹113 crore net from 20,917 shows at a commanding 81.6% occupancy. Sunday edged out Saturday to become the single biggest day of the week. ₹114.85 crore net from 21,202 shows at 79.7% occupancy. This was the biggest single-day number in Bollywood history.
The first working day on Day 5 delivered ₹65 crore net from 20,382 shows at 44.1% occupancy. Day 6, Tuesday, held even better than Monday, collecting ₹56.60 crore net from 20,412 shows at 36.7% occupancy.
On Day 7 (1st Wednesday), the first week closed with ₹47.70 crore net from 20,352 shows at 34.1% occupancy. On the overseas front, the film added ₹11.92 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to ₹261.92 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 closed its first week with a total India net collection of ₹623.42 crore and a total India gross of ₹744.58 crore. Combined with the overseas gross of ₹261.92 crore, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹1,006.50 crore. Aditya Dhar’s movie became the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹1,000-crore worldwide mark within its opening week.
Both Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Pushpa 2: The Rule achieved the ₹1,000-crore worldwide milestone in exactly seven days. But, Pushpa 2 had the bigger domestic run in its first week, earning ₹821.65 crore gross in India.
Dhurandhar 2 pulls decisively ahead in overseas numbers. The film collected ₹70 crore more than Allu Arjun's film in the overseas market in its first week.
Dhurandhar 2 now holds the record for the highest first-week gross of any film in a single language in India. Ranveer Singh’s film surpassed Pushpa 2's Hindi net record of ₹425 crore. The 2026 spy thriller earned ₹587 crore.
Pushpa 2 edges ahead in the 7-Day worldwide total, with ₹1,011.65 crore in 7 days. The gap is narrow, less than ₹12 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 is now the 5th Hindi film ever to cross ₹1,000 crore worldwide. It joined Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, Dhurandhar and Aamir Khan's Dangal in this exclusive group.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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