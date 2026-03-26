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₹1,000 crore in one week | Dhurandhar: The Revenge crushes Pushpa 2 overseas; check box office comparison after Day 7

Dhurandhar: The Revenge crossed 1,000 crore worldwide in the first week itself. It surpassed Pushpa 2 in overseas collections and holds the record for the highest first-week gross of any single-language film in India.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated26 Mar 2026, 07:15 AM IST
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<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 crore in one week | Dhurandhar: The Revenge crushes Pushpa 2 overseas; check box office collection after Day 7
₹1,000 crore in one week | Dhurandhar: The Revenge crushes Pushpa 2 overseas; check box office collection after Day 7
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge has completed its first full week in cinemas. Here is the complete day-by-day story of how the film performed from preview day to Dat 7, its first Wednesday.

The journey started on Day 0 with 43 crore net from 11,294 shows at 64.8% occupancy. The official opening day delivered historic numbers, 102.55 crore net from 21,633 shows at 67.8% occupancy.

Also Read | Inside the Himachal school where Dhurandhar 2 was shot — and Sanjay Dutt studied

The natural post-opening dip arrived for Ranveer Singh on Friday, bringing the collection down to 80.72 crore net from 20,125 shows at 62.6% occupancy. The weekend brought audiences back in large numbers.

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Saturday posted 113 crore net from 20,917 shows at a commanding 81.6% occupancy. Sunday edged out Saturday to become the single biggest day of the week. 114.85 crore net from 21,202 shows at 79.7% occupancy. This was the biggest single-day number in Bollywood history.

The first working day on Day 5 delivered 65 crore net from 20,382 shows at 44.1% occupancy. Day 6, Tuesday, held even better than Monday, collecting 56.60 crore net from 20,412 shows at 36.7% occupancy.

Also Read | Complaint filed against Ranveer, Dhurandhar 2 makers over Sikh representation

On Day 7 (1st Wednesday), the first week closed with 47.70 crore net from 20,352 shows at 34.1% occupancy. On the overseas front, the film added 11.92 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to 261.92 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 closed its first week with a total India net collection of 623.42 crore and a total India gross of 744.58 crore. Combined with the overseas gross of 261.92 crore, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at 1,006.50 crore. Aditya Dhar’s movie became the first Bollywood film to cross the 1,000-crore worldwide mark within its opening week.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2

Both Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Pushpa 2: The Rule achieved the 1,000-crore worldwide milestone in exactly seven days. But, Pushpa 2 had the bigger domestic run in its first week, earning 821.65 crore gross in India.

Dhurandhar 2 pulls decisively ahead in overseas numbers. The film collected 70 crore more than Allu Arjun's film in the overseas market in its first week.

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Also Read | Treated Arjun, then got cast by Ranveer: Ludhiana doctor’s Dhurandhar 2 story

Dhurandhar 2 now holds the record for the highest first-week gross of any film in a single language in India. Ranveer Singh’s film surpassed Pushpa 2's Hindi net record of 425 crore. The 2026 spy thriller earned 587 crore.

Pushpa 2 edges ahead in the 7-Day worldwide total, with 1,011.65 crore in 7 days. The gap is narrow, less than 12 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 is now the 5th Hindi film ever to cross 1,000 crore worldwide. It joined Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, Dhurandhar and Aamir Khan's Dangal in this exclusive group.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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