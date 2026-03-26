₹1,000 crore in one week | Dhurandhar: The Revenge crushes Pushpa 2 overseas; check box office comparison after Day 7

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has completed its first full week in cinemas. Here is the complete day-by-day story of how the film performed from preview day to Dat 7, its first Wednesday.
The journey started on Day 0 with ₹43 crore net from 11,294 shows at 64.8% occupancy. The official opening day delivered historic numbers, ₹102.55 crore net from 21,633 shows at 67.8% occupancy.
The natural post-opening dip arrived for Ranveer Singh on Friday, bringing the collection down to ₹80.72 crore net from 20,125 shows at 62.6% occupancy. The weekend brought audiences back in large numbers.
Saturday posted ₹113 crore net from 20,917 shows at a commanding 81.6% occupancy. Sunday edged out Saturday to become the single biggest day of the week. ₹114.85 crore net from 21,202 shows at 79.7% occupancy. This was the biggest single-day number in Bollywood history.
The first working day on Day 5 delivered ₹65 crore net from 20,382 shows at 44.1% occupancy. Day 6, Tuesday, held even better than Monday, collecting ₹56.60 crore net from 20,412 shows at 36.7% occupancy.
On Day 7 (1st Wednesday), the first week closed with ₹47.70 crore net from 20,352 shows at 34.1% occupancy. On the overseas front, the film added ₹11.92 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to ₹261.92 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 closed its first week with a total India net collection of ₹623.42 crore and a total India gross of ₹744.58 crore. Combined with the overseas gross of ₹261.92 crore, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹1,006.50 crore. Aditya Dhar’s movie became the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹1,000-crore worldwide mark within its opening week.
Both Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Pushpa 2: The Rule achieved the ₹1,000-crore worldwide milestone in exactly seven days. But, Pushpa 2 had the bigger domestic run in its first week, earning ₹821.65 crore gross in India.
Dhurandhar 2 pulls decisively ahead in overseas numbers. The film collected ₹70 crore more than Allu Arjun's film in the overseas market in its first week.
Dhurandhar 2 now holds the record for the highest first-week gross of any film in a single language in India. Ranveer Singh’s film surpassed Pushpa 2's Hindi net record of ₹425 crore. The 2026 spy thriller earned ₹587 crore.
Pushpa 2 edges ahead in the 7-Day worldwide total, with ₹1,011.65 crore in 7 days. The gap is narrow, less than ₹12 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 is now the 5th Hindi film ever to cross ₹1,000 crore worldwide. It joined Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, Dhurandhar and Aamir Khan's Dangal in this exclusive group.