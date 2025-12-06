₹3.20 crore Lexus! Vicky Kaushal adds another high-end car to his garage – Check details

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has added another high-end luxury car to his garage – a brand-new Lexus.

According to a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Vicky, currently embracing fatherhood to a newborn son, was seen cruising around Mumbai in a brand-new Lexus LM350h 4S.

The actor was at an event when the cameras first noticed the gleaming new model waiting for him in the parking area.

The Lexus LM350h 4S, known for its comfort and spacious four-seater layout, comes with a price tag that sits between ₹3.18 crore and ₹3.20 crore.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal on being a dad after welcoming son with Katrina Kaif

‘Biggest moment of 2025’ In an earlier interview, Vicky Kaushal said his biggest moment of the year was a personal milestone as he became a father. Vicky welcomed his child, a baby boy, with his wife, actor Katrina Kaif, on November 7 this year.

Talking to GQ India, Vicky Kaushal called it a magical moment. He said, "Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time comes, I will be all very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced the arrival of their baby boy last month. They are yet to reveal the first picture of their son and his name.

"Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," their post on Instagram read.

About Lexus LM 350h 4S Derived from the acclaimed Toyota Vellfire, the LM 350h shares its foundation on the GA-K modular platform. However, it sets itself apart with its futuristic design language, featuring a striking spindle grille, sleek LED headlamps, and innovative fog lamps, embodying a sense of extravagance from every angle.

The 'LM' nomenclature, denoting 'Luxury Mover,' epitomises the essence of this vehicle, particularly evident in the four-seater configuration. This variant offers an array of premium amenities, including a partition between front and rear passengers, aircraft-style recliner seats, a state-of-the-art 23-speaker surround sound system, and a plethora of convenience features such as fold-out tables, heated armrests, and USB ports.