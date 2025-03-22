Fans have already been buzzing about Shah Rukh Khan and his family temporarily shifting from Mannat to a new home in Mumbai's Pali Hill area. Now, Huma Qureshi's new property has grabbed the attention of many.

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Qureshi recently rented a luxury villa Mumbai's Juhu area. The Badlapur actress will be paying a rent of ₹10 lakh per month for the property spread across an area of 3,370 sq ft, reported Hindustan Times, property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com

Huma Qureshi's luxurious villa in Juhu The villa's owner, Impact Films Pvt Ltd, has rented the property to the Qureshis, reported Hindustan Times.

Reportedly, the luxury villa has a swimming pool and garden. The ground floor measures 1,245 sq ft; while the first floor spans over 1,011 sq ft, and the terrace measures 1,112 sq ft.

The villa also has four car parkings, and a basement measuring 2,654 sq ft.

Huma Qureshi’s villa in Juhu: rental terms The security deposit for the villa is ₹30 lakh, with a rental tenure of 60 months (5 years) starting from March 20, 2025. The agreement includes a 48-month lock-in period, and a rent escalation clause of 10 per cent will be applicable after the first 36 months, stated HT.

Bollywood celebs living in Juhu With the Juhu villa, Huma Qureshi joins the ranks of other Bollywood celebrities who have chosen Juhu as their residence.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan rents flat for ₹24 lakh as family prepares to leave Mannat

Juhu is a prestigious locality in Mumbai's western suburbs, known for being home to numerous Bollywood celebrities. The area boasts residences of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan, who own properties in this sought-after part of Mumbai.