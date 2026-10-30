₹4000-cr budget Ramayana box office collection prediction: Can Ranbir Kapoor's film beat Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2?

Only five days for Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's mythological epic Ramayana: Part One's much-awaited debut. The film, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, arrives in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, November 5. Amid this, advance bookings are progressing quicker than before, and many are wondering whether the costliest Indian film ever, made on a budget of ₹4,000, can dethrone Dhurandhar 2 (2026).

Ramayana Advance booking report According to a report by Sacnilk, Ramayana has sold approximately 3.48 lakh tickets for day 1 so far, generating ₹18.92 crore gross and ₹15.69 crore gross without block seats, across 8,375 shows. For now, the Hindi version has contributed the highest amount, around 83% of the total, while Kannada is second with ₹ ₹2.48 crore gross. Bookings in Telugu and Tamil are yet to pick up, as per the tracker. Even many single screens are yet to open.

Ramayana Day 1 box office collection prediction Considering the film's pace over the last 24 hours on the positive side, at around ₹1.50 crore gross, the final five days are predicted to determine the box office collection. Sacnilk predicted that if bookings close in the range of ₹40-45 crore gross, Ramayana could easily take an opening of approximately ₹75 crore net in India on day 1. Paid previews on November 4, if they take place, are likely to add another ₹10-15 crore net.

Ramayana vs Dhurandhar 2 According to the trade report, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is heading for a ₹65-75 crore net opening.

While it is a big figure for an Indian film, it might not be enough to beat the highest-grossing Indian film ever, Dhurandhar 2. For comparison, Dhurandhar 2 opened at over ₹100 crore net, along with ₹43 crore net from paid previews. Ramayana may not match the threshold on day 1, added the report.

However, Ramayana is expected to benefit as a festive release. The film releases on Thursday, which will bring fans to the theatres. It would be followed by Dhanteras on Friday, Choti Diwali on Saturday and Lakshmi Puja on Sunday. Although it's the festive time, the days before Diwali are traditionally considered weak at the ticket window. As a result, the first weekend, from Thursday to Sunday, is expected to rake in around ₹225-240 crore net.

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The real jump is predicted to arrive on Monday and Tuesday, with the Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj holidays, pushing the six-day total to approximately ₹400 crore net. This festive window could determine whether Ramayana can challenge Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.

The early reactions from the US premiere which took place in Los Angeles, went viral. With a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes, Ramayana received a 'U' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).