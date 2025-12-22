₹800 crore box office collection and counting! 5 things that worked for Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar has taken the global box office by storm, surpassing ₹800 crore worldwide within just 17 days and positioning itself on the brink of an extraordinary ₹900 crore milestone. According to trade updates, the Ranveer Singh-led film has now become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 — overtaking major contenders like Chhaava and edging close to eclipsing Kantara: Chapter 1 in lifetime global revenue.

Despite its restrictive “A” certificate and a tone rooted more in gritty realism than broad commercial appeal, Dhurandhar has defied conventional expectations. The spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has seen sustained audience interest and critical conversation, driven by a confluence of creative strengths and market dynamics.

Here are the five key factors powering Dhurandhar’s historic run:

A Powerhouse Ensemble Cast and Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Aura’ Beyond its lead, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble of established performers. Akshaye Khanna’s role as Rehman Dakait has emerged as a critical standout, with many commentators citing his measured yet menacing portrayal as a defining element of the film’s dramatic depth.

This performance, combined with seasoned actors such as R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and young talent Sara Arjun, strengthens the narrative’s credibility and broadens its demographic appeal.

The collective strength of the cast has been instrumental in maintaining audience interest, particularly when strong word-of-mouth has been essential to sustained commercial success in non-festive weekday periods.

Technical Brilliance and Immersive Sound Design Aditya Dhar, who rose to prominence with Uri: The Surgical Strike, once again demonstrates his command over patriotic, militaristic storytelling in Dhurandhar, while deliberately moving away from larger-than-life tropes. The film adopts a raw, meticulously researched approach to espionage and intelligence operations, drawing inspiration from real-world events and covert missions.

This grounded narrative lends the story a sense of authenticity and urgency, allowing it to resonate deeply with audiences and sustain strong box office traction well into its third week. By prioritising realism and emotional stakes over spectacle, Dhurandhar clearly distinguishes itself from conventional “superhero” or formulaic action fare.

Complementing this narrative strength is the film’s exceptional creative and technical execution. The atmospheric cinematography places viewers at the heart of tense urban landscapes and claustrophobic undercover missions, while the immersive sound design has been widely described as a “lead actor” in its own right.

Shashwat Sachdev’s pulsating background score sustains relentless tension, elevating scenes that might otherwise feel procedural. Together, these elements create a visceral cinematic experience that has driven repeat viewings, strengthened word-of-mouth and significantly contributed to the film’s commercial success.

The ‘Red Screen’ and the 26/11 Perspective In a daring creative choice, Aditya Dhar stops the narrative for a few minutes to address the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Instead of using dramatized visuals or a swelling score, the screen literally bleeds red, displaying only the text of actual transcripts between the terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan.

This moment serves as a psychological turning point for Hamza. It justifies his transformation into a ruthless operative, making the audience fully invest in his mission of retribution. By using a "Red Screen" rather than a reenactment, Dhar forced the audience to listen and introspect, making it the most discussed cinematic moment of 2025.

Ranveer Singh’s Understated Performance Ranveer Singh has long been known for his flamboyant and high–energy performances, but in Dhurandhar he adopts a subdued, intensely focused portrayal as Hamza, an undercover operative navigating hostile terrain. This restraint has been widely praised by critics and audiences alike, who note that Singh’s performance prioritises internal intensity over overt showmanship.

Industry observers suggest that this role allows Singh to showcase a broader emotional range and complements the film’s serious thematic underpinnings, adding to its appeal among discerning viewers and contributing to its sustained footfall.

Strong Word-of-Mouth and Limited Domestic Competition Dhurandhar’s third weekend performance — and its anticipated continuation into the ₹900 crore worldwide club — owes much to exceptional word-of-mouth. Even in the face of competition from major Hollywood releases such as Avatar: Fire and Ash, the film has maintained robust occupancy and commendable weekend uplifts domestically, with trade reports highlighting its strong third Saturday and Sunday returns.

Additionally, the absence of strong direct competitors in the Hindi market has allowed Dhurandhar to dominate screens and audience attention, preserving momentum for repeat viewings and extending its shelf life beyond the typical drop-off seen in the third week of most big films.

