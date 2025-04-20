Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla receives death threat from Asim Riaz’s fan: ‘I’m from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang…’

Actor Abhinav Shukla posted about receiving an alleged death threat on social media from an individual claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The situation arrived after Abhinav made recent remarks about Bigg Boss fame and rapper Asim Riaz, after a heated exchange between Riaz and Shukla's wife, actor Rubina Dilaik on the reality show, Battleground.

Reportedly, Asim Riaz has been ousted from the show.

Abhinav Shukla receives death threat Amid this, Abhinav Shukla took to his social media handles and posted about hate messages and death threats he has been receiving.

On Sunday, he posted a screenshot of a direct message sent by a user identifying himself as Ankush Gupta. Referring to the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai last year, the message read in Hindi: “I’m from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. I know your address. Should I come over? Just like Salman Khan was shot at, I’ll come to your house and shoot you with an AK-47.”

"This is your last warning. Before you say anything about Asim, your name will be on the list. Lawrence Bishnoi is with Asim," also read the text.

Sharing the screenshot, Shukla tagged Punjab police and wrote, “DEATH THREATS to my family! @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd @DgpChdPolice @ChdPol. Person seems to be from Chandigarh / Mohali . Please act firmly & promptly. To anyone who recognises the person plz report to @DGPPunjabPolice.”

Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla on X.

Battleground controversy: Asim Riaz vs Rubina Dilaik As claimed, not just Abhinav but Rubina Dilaik also received hate comments from a section of people claiming to be fans of Asim Riaz. He posted further screenshots.

Asim Riaz and Rubina Dilaik had a heated argument on Battleground. In the show, both serve as panellists. The two are often seen locking horns while Asim allegedly questioned Rubina’s authority on the show. In the latest, their arguments took a serious turn when Asim allegedly insulted her.

Asim Riaz removed from the show? Landing in a controversy, reportedly Asim was asked to leave the show.

Talking about it, a close source told India Today, “What seemed like a normal tiff slowly became a massive fight. Asim allegedly also insulted Rubina Dilaik, who intervened to sort out their differences. As things heated up, they all rushed to their vanity, calling off the shoot."

Abhinav's indirect dig at Asim Riaz When Rubina's husband, Abhinav was asked to comment on the matter, he tweeted, "All jacked up with (injection emoji), no brain and bad attitude is not a sign of fitness."

Asim Riaz on Battleground row “Paid media ain’t got a spine, just a rate card. They print what they’re told, I move when I decide. Keep shouting ‘kicked out’, I kicked the script and flipped the game. Next headline? Make it count,” posted the rapper.