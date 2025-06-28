'Run Seokjin' concert sets social media alight: BTS' Jin earns heartfelt praise from fans

BTS’ Jin, known affectionately by fans as Seokjin, made a triumphant return to the stage with his highly anticipated ‘Run Seokjin’ concert, held shortly after his military discharge.

Advertisement

The concert, attended by thousands of ARMYs and supported by BTS members V (Kim Taehyung), RM (Kim Namjoon), and J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), sparked an outpouring of affection and admiration on social media.

Held amidst palpable excitement, “Run Seokjin” wasn’t just a musical performance — it was a celebration of Jin’s resilience, charm, and emotional bond with his fanbase.

Attendees at the venue and virtual spectators alike took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their joy and deep affection for the eldest BTS member.

One viral post highlighted Jin’s trademark humour: “This is what they give Run Seokjin concert goers??? ‘Towel of someone who successfully got tickets’ WHY IS SEOKJIN SO FUNNY (sic).”

Another fan, attending virtually, joked, “Run Seokjin EP tour is the best tour I’ve ever been to from my room (sic).”

Advertisement

But the messages weren’t all light-hearted. Many fans poured their hearts into messages of pride and gratitude.

One person wrote, “Thank you Seokjin for giving us so much energy and love today… we are so proud of you (sic).”

Another person commented, “My love, you were so amazing on stage… we love you so much (sic).”

The emotional resonance of the concert was evident. “Loving you has always been a beautiful thing for me, but being loved by you with an explosion of your love was magnificent (sic).”

Some fans shared self-deprecating humour in the wake of Jin’s powerful vocals. “New fear unlocked. We gotta hit the vocal class I’m afraid (sic).”

Advertisement

Advertisement