Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa no more has the highest TV ratings: Check the new entry

TRP dictates the winner in the TV industry, measuring a show's popularity and viewer engagement. This week, a show has secured the top spot, dethroning long-time favourites like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

TV show with the highest ratings The highest-rated show on television right now is Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora starrer-Udne Ki Aasha, as per BARC TRP report of week 16.

Udne Ki Aasha revolves around the story of Sailee and Sachin. The synopsis of the story reads, “A dreamy-eyed Sayali yearns for her prince charming. But when destiny ties her with hero-cum-thug Sachin, will her hopes for a fairytale life prevail.”

The sparkling chemistry of the duo has garnered 1.9 million impressions in week 16.

Anupamaa Following closely is Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa. Securing the second spot with 1.8 ratings, the show recently saw the addition of Raghav and Aryan in the current plot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Next on the list is Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit-starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The longest-running Indian television soap opera fetched the third position this week with 1.7 ratings. The show has been running for over 15 years now.

The current storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai follows the story of Armaan and Abhira.

Others in the list are Deepika Singh's Mangal Lakshmi- Lakshmi ka Safar with 1.7 ratings and Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey's Jaadu Teri Nazar with 1.6 ratings this week.

Udne Ki Aasha: When and where to watch Udne Ki Aasha premiered on 12 March 2024. It airs on Star Plus, Monday to Sunday at 9:30 pm. It is also streaming online on JioHotstar.

The show is set against a Marathi backdrop, exploring the journey of Sachin and Sailee, a middle-class couple navigating the ups and downs of their relationship.

It is the Hindi adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil show, Siragadikka Aasai.

The show is produced by Rolling Tales Productions.

Reflecting on the success of the show, the producer Rahul Tewary told Times of India: “I just wanted to tell a good story, which is a family entertainer. I didn't want to show the usual love story formula of falling in love, separating, and reuniting. I wanted it to be about family; a story of three brothers and three women from different social strata.”

"In Udne Ki Aasha, the eldest brother is a businessman, the second is a taxi driver, and the third is a chef. It represents the income disparity within a single family, which is very common in Indian households. Not every son becomes successful, yet they live together happily. In the show, the wives have their own opinion, but they believe in the joint family system and no one wants to break away despite the challenges. That's what's really connects with the audience."