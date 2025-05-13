Rupali Ganguly calls for boycott on Turkey tourism amid India-Pakistan conflict: ‘This is the least we can do…’

Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa fame took to X, formerly Twitter, and urged Indian celebrities to boycott their travel plans to Turkey amid the conflict between India and Pakistan. There has been a growing sentiment to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan as tension between the two nations continues to rise.

Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly on boycott calls for Turkey Rupali wrote, “Can we please cancel our bookings for Turkey. This is my request to all Indian Celebs/Influencers/Travellers. This is the least we can do as Indians. #BoycottTurkey.”

Soon after she shared the post, many hailed her for taking a stand.

“Boycott all those celebrities who are going to Turkey,” commented a user. Another user added, “I live in London and was planning to go to Turkey for a ten day trip. Cancelled those plans.”

See posts here:

Rupali Ganguly on Turkey ban.

Advertisement

Someone else, “Maybe you’re an exception, but 98% of your TV and film industry remained silent on the Pahalgam victims and Operation Sindoor.”

Calls for banning Turkey and Azerbaijan tourism Turkey and Azerbaijan previously reportedly expressed open support to Pakistan.

Amid the India-Pakistan tensions, Azerbaijan aligned itself with Pakistan previously. On the other hand, Turkey expressed solidarity with Pakistan. They also backed Islamabad's call for an international investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, as per ANI.

Rupali has been vocal about Indian-Pakistan tension ever since the Pahalgam attack.

When Pakistan and India agreed for a ceasefire, Rupali had shared, “#Ceasefire is okay! But Such people should not be spared at all who helped spread propaganda in support of Pakistan while sitting in India. The real faces of many such people were revealed During this tough time, be it media organizations, politicians or influencers. 'Aankhe Khul Gayi Hain'.”

Advertisement

Vishal Mishra cancels Turkey, Azerbaijan concerts Earlier, singer Vishal Mishra became the first to cancel his shows in Turkey, Azerbaijan. He announced on X, "Never ever going to #Turkey and #Azerbaijan ! No leisure no concerts ! Mark My Words ! Never !!”

Many travel agencies including Cox & Kings had announced about temporarily halting all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey in light of the situation.

Travomint also suspended the sale of all travel packages to Turkey and Azerbaijan to support India.