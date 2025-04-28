RuPauls Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente dies after health struggles

Washington [US], April 28 (ANI): The drag community is mourning the loss of Jiggly Caliente, a talented performer who competed on RuPaul's Drag Race and recently served as a judge on Drag Race Philippines.

Advertisement

Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known professionally as Jiggly Caliente, passed away on April 27, 2025, at the age of 44.

Jiggly Caliente's family released a statement on her Instagram account, announcing her passing and celebrating her life.

"Bianca was a luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy," they wrote, adding, "Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity."

Just days before her passing, Jiggly Caliente's family announced that she had undergone a leg amputation due to a severe infection.

The statement revealed that she would not be returning to Drag Race Philippines or participating in public engagements due to her extensive recovery.

The drag community has come together to pay tribute to Jiggly Caliente's talent, truth, and impact.

Advertisement

RuPaul's Drag Race posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, "We are devastated by the passing of Jiggly Caliente, a cherished member of the Drag Race family. Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay, always."

Jiggly Caliente's legacy extends beyond her performances. She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and genuine connection with fans around the world.