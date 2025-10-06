Rush announce 2026 reunion tour with drummer Anika Nilles after Neil Peart’s death

In a move that has surprised and delighted rock fans worldwide, legendary Canadian band Rush have announced a reunion tour for summer 2026 — their first since the passing of drummer and lyricist Neil Peart in 2020.

Advertisement

Iconic band Rush set to reunite after drummer Neil Peart's death The tour will see founding members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson return to the stage, joined by acclaimed German drummer and composer Anika Nilles.

The news comes six months after the release of Rush 50, a greatest hits compilation celebrating the band’s five-decade career. Many had believed that Rush’s live performances ended with their final concert in 2015, given Peart’s death from glioblastoma.

However, Lee and Lifeson revealed during a private event at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland that they were ready to perform again — not to replace Peart, but to celebrate his life and legacy.

The tour, titled ‘Fifty Something’, will kick off with two shows at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on June 7 and 9, 2026 — a symbolic venue, as it hosted Rush’s final concert a decade earlier.

Advertisement

The band will then travel to Mexico City, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, and Toronto before closing the run in Cleveland on September 17.

Anika Nilles, known for her technical mastery and expressive drumming style, has previously toured with Jeff Beck and released four solo albums. Her addition to the band marks a new era for Rush, and both Lee and Lifeson described the decision as “difficult but necessary.”

In the Cleveland event’s onstage interview, Lee said, “No one can ever replace Neil. But to keep his spirit alive through music — that’s what he would have wanted.”

The ‘Fifty Something’ tour promises to honour Peart’s memory while reintroducing Rush’s timeless sound to a new generation of fans.