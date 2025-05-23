Rush Hour co-stars Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker’s reunion at TIFF sparks nostalgia, fans say 'pure happiness right there'

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, the dynamic duo behind the iconic Rush Hour films, reunited at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and fans can’t get enough of their touching moment on stage.

In a video shared by TIFF’s official Instagram page, Jackie Chan is seen mid-interview when he’s told that his long-time friend and co-star, Chris Tucker, is backstage and about to join him. As soon as Jackie spots Chris, his face lights up with joy. The two actors embrace warmly, clearly thrilled to be in each other's company again.

The video was shared with the caption, “The moment Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan reunited. Tucker surprised his RUSH HOUR co-star at an In Conversation With Jackie Chan event at TIFF ‘12.”

Chris then takes a seat beside Jackie and shares a delightful story from their early days—specifically their first meeting during the table read for the original Rush Hour film. The crowd at TIFF watched the emotional reunion with beaming smiles, and the chemistry between the pair was just as strong as ever.

Adding to the charm, both stars turned up in matching white outfits—an unplanned yet sweet coincidence. True besties!

Fan reactions and comments Fans flooded the video with heartfelt reactions. One user wrote, “If your long distance best friend doesn't get this excited when they see you, are they really your best friend?”

Another chimed in, “That’s pure happiness right there.” A third person joked, “Jackie turning into a school girl reunited with a friend they haven't seen in a long time.” Another simply said, “Aww!! Love them.”

About Rush Hour franchise The Rush Hour trilogy, created by Ross LaManna and directed by Brett Ratner, features Chan as Hong Kong Chief Inspector Lee and Tucker as Los Angeles Detective James Carter. The films mix martial arts action, buddy-cop humour, and cross-cultural antics as the mismatched pair take on crime in both Hong Kong and the US.

Jackie Chan confirmed in December 2022 that a fourth Rush Hour film is in the works. However, due to past sexual misconduct allegations, original director Brett Ratner is not expected to return for the project.

For now, fans are simply overjoyed to see their favourite on-screen pair back together—laughing, hugging, and sharing stories like no time has passed at all.