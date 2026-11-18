London [UK], November 18 (ANI): British officials are investigating whether comedian Russell Brand violated prison rules by sending a message from behind bars to his wife, Laura Gallacher, which was subsequently shared publicly, People reported.

The investigation follows the release of a November 15 episode of Brand and Gallacher's joint weekly YouTube series, Sunday Service with the Brands, in which Gallacher read out a message from her husband, who maintained his innocence despite being convicted of rape and sexual assault.

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“Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for,” the message read, in part. “So something strange is happening.”

A spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham described the message as “clearly appalling” and said it was being “urgently investigated”.

“We expect action to be taken if he's found to have broken the rules,” the spokesperson said.

The investigation is focused on whether Brand breached prison regulations by providing his wife with a message that he knew would be made public, according to People.

“Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances,” the spokesperson added, according to Reuters. The spokesperson also said prisoners could not circumvent these rules by having another person read out their comments.

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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband also criticised Brand's message. Speaking to Sky News, Miliband said, “No remorse, no sympathy for the victims. Just disgusting comments,” as per the reports by the media outlet.

Brand, 51, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on November 9 after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault at London's Southwark Crown Court. He is also required to register as a sex offender for life.

The convictions stemmed from allegations involving four women, with the offences taking place between 2004 and 2009, when Brand was establishing himself as a prominent television and radio personality, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). He had pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to People.

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The message came days after a woman who had anonymously accused Brand of raping her when she was a teenager publicly identified herself as 37-year-old Mia Latter in a report published by The Times on November 14. Her allegations were not included in Brand's recent criminal trial.

Latter expressed gratitude to the women who had spoken out against Brand.

“They put him away,” she said. “Some women didn’t get the guilty verdict, but it was definitely a team effort, and I will forever be grateful to them.”

Gallacher had read Brand's message at the end of the hour-long November 15 episode of their YouTube series, according to People. (ANI)