Russell Crowe remembers shooting Gladiator at Mediterrane Film Festivals Festive Awards ceremony

Washington DC [US], June 30 (ANI): Actor and film director Russell Crowe made a surprise appearance at the Mediterrane Film Festival's Golden Bee Awards, returning to the island where he shot "Gladiator" more than two decades ago, reported Variety.

"If you want to know what I love about Malta, it's everything," said Crowe, who was given the Malta Film Legend Award. "26 years ago, in a funny way, I became a man in Malta," he said, "For whatever films I had done before then, nothing had the majesty, ambition and budget and ultimately reach of 'Gladiator.' It wasn't an easy production. I had to fight every day for the integrity of the character I was playing, just like the journey of the character himself in the movie. And sometimes, you get lucky enough to make something that resonates with people."

Crowe talked about a young man who asked him for a photo last week while he was travelling in Italy. "I shook his hand and he started to cry. His friends told me later he's the head lifeguard of the local beach, he's got muscles on muscles...and they'd never seen him like that. I ended up hugging him. When he got himself together, he said, 'You don't understand, when I was 8 years old, my mother sat me in front of a TV and put on a videocassette of "Gladiator" and told me, 'If you are ever wondering what type of man your mother expects you to be, it's this type of man.' The honor, the integrity, the faith - a man made in Malta," reported Variety.

"I did so much research before I got here," she said, "It's rich with history." Ferreira's upcoming projects include "Mile End Kicks," which is premiering at TIFF, and she said she enjoyed playing a music journalist who is "an insufferable girl, which is always the best part."

'The Last Emperor' producer Jeremy Thomas received the Lifetime Achievement award, while Pierre Agius and Joseph Formosa Randon were honoured with the Career Achievement awards for their extensive location work on films shot in Malta.

The festival's top Golden Bee award for best feature film went to Tunisia's "Where the Wind Comes From," with the film's star Eya Bellaga winning best performance. Julio Medem won best screenwriting for his film "8," which also received the Jury's Choice award. The Mare Nostrum award went to "Miyazaki: Spirit of Nature," reported Variety.

