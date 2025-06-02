Ryan Coogler has no 'intention' of making Sinners sequel

Washington DC [US], June 2 (ANI): After the blockbuster success of 'Sinners', the fans of this horror-drama have been earnestly hoping for its sequel as per the current trend in the film industry.

Advertisement

The director of the movie, Ryan Coogler, has now expressed his intentions of not making a sequel to the movie, reported Variety.

In a recent interview with Ebony Magazine, as quoted by Variety, Coogler, who has helmed mega-franchise blockbusters like 'Black Panther' and 'Creed,' said he "never" thought about making a follow-up to his enormously successful vampire thriller, 'Sinners'.

The director shared the inspiration behind his movie while highlighting that his "intention" was always to make a "holistic and finished" thing.

"I've been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that. I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique," said Coogler as quoted by Variety.

Advertisement

He continued, "I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetisers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there. I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing. That was how I was asked all about it. That was always my intention," as quoted by Variety.

In a recent sit-down with Variety, Coogler elaborated on how "Sinners" perfectly aligns with his favourite type of movies.

While talking about 'Sinners', the director said, "This film is very much me. I love anything supernatural. I'm in. I like stories about communities, about neighbourhoods, about archetypes. And I love period anything. So, when you layer those things together, that does it for me," as quoted by Variety.

Advertisement

According to the outlet, 'Sinners' recently crossed 350 million USD at the global box office, which places the movie in the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year.

The film follows brothers Smoke and Stack, both played by frequent Coogler collaborator Michael B. Jordan.

As the enterprising twins return to their home in Mississippi to open a music hall, they find their new business under siege by a horde of vampires.