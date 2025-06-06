Ryan Gosling to join MCU? Fans joke as Marvel introduces white son of Black Panther

Marvel Comics has stunned fans with its latest release, 'Marvel Knights: The World to Come'. The new issue introduces ‘Ketema’—the son of T’Challa, better known as Black Panther, which means Ryan Gosling's Black Panther meme still has a chance to come true.

What has shocked readers most is Ketema’s appearance: a white man with blond hair and blue eyes, a striking departure from the traditional portrayal.

Set in a speculative future, the six-part miniseries begins with an ageing T’Challa facing a challenge to the throne from his estranged son Ketema. According to the comic, Ketema is the product of T’Challa’s early relationship, but his unusual appearance and unclear lineage have sparked widespread speculation.

Will Ryan Gosling take up Black Panther's mantle? Fans quickly revived an old meme featuring actor Ryan Gosling dressed as a Wakandan warrior, joking that Marvel had finally “manifested” their favourite joke by casting Gosling as the new Black Panther heir. The playful connection gained traction partly because Gosling has worked with Disney, Marvel’s parent company, adding fuel to the imaginative fan theories.

Fans took to X and shared their theories. One fan wrote, “Ryan Gosling Black Panther is now real.” Another person wrote, “Update: You now live in a universe where Ryan Gosling could actually star in a movie as black panther.”

A third fan commented, “I demand White Black Panther's immediate inclusion in the MCU and cast Ryan Gosling to fulfil the meme.”

Fan reactions to Ryan Gosling's Black Panther meme.

The mystery surrounding Ketema’s origin has led to wild theories including alternate realities and genetic manipulation. But for many fans, the excitement and amusement lie in the surprising visual and the unexpected revival of the Ryan Gosling Black Panther meme.