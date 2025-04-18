Ryan Gosling to lead Star Wars: Starfighter; movie to hit theatres on this day

Washington DC [US], April 18 (ANI): Actor Ryan Gosling is set to be the lead actor in the new 'Star Wars' instalment titled 'Star Wars: Starfighter' under the direction of Shawn Levy, reported Variety.

The film will be eyeing a production start in the fall, and it is set to release on May 28, 2027.

According to Variety, Lucasfilm's (film production studio) President Kathleen Kennedy and CCO Dave Filoni officially unveiled plans for 'Starfighter' on Friday morning at the banner's annual Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo.

The outlet also confirmed that Jonathan Tropper has written the screenplay for the film, who is known for penning the previous features for director Levy, including 'The Adam Project' and 'This is Where I Leave You'.

Actor-director duo, Gosling and Levy, appeared at the livestreamed Star Wars Celebration to further tease the project, with Gosling wearing a cap reading, 'Never tell me the odds.'

While addressing the viewers on the livestream, the actor recalled the power of movies and how they inspire him to work.

"Being here and seeing all of you [makes it] more inspiring to do it. There's so much creativity and imagination in this room and there's so much love. It's such a great reminder of how much movies can mean to us, specifically how much these movies mean to us," said Gosling as quoted by Variety.

Gosling told the screaming audience at the end of the presentation. "The force is a mysterious thing, but, as I'm here, the force is the fans. All we can hope for is, 'May the fans be with us.'" added Gosling as quoted by Variety.

The makers have not revealed the details of other cast members yet.

Starwars: Starfighter is a standalone which focuses on new characters in the 'Star Wars' universe, is set roughly five years after the events of 'Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker,' which concluded the Skywalker saga and currently stands as the final feature chronologically on the 'Star Wars' timeline. (ANI)