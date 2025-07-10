Saaree OTT release: When and where will Ram Gopal Varma's controversial film stream online

Saaree OTT release: Saaree, the psychological thriller is all set for its OTT premiere. The film is produced and written by Ram Gopal Varma under his talent banner RGV Den. It is helmed by director Giri Krishna Kamal.

Saaree OTT release Saaree stars Aaradhya Devi and Satya Yadu in the lead roles. It follows the dark and disturbing tale of a stalker (played by Satya Yadu) who becomes dangerously obsessed with a woman (played by Aaradhya Devi). As the story unfolds, his obsession spirals into a chilling sequence of events, blurring the line between desire and delusion.

When will Ram Gopal Varma's Saaree release on OTT The film was originally released in theatres in April 2025. The film faced backlash, particularly for its screenplay, after its release.

Where will Ram Gopal Varma's Saaree stream online Ram Gopal Varma's Saaree will mark its OTT debut on Aha.

Saaree will be streaming online starting 11 July.

It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The OTT portal posted, "He saw her in a saree… and lost his mind. What began as a crush turned into an obsession. How far will he go to make her his? Watch Ram Gopal Varma’s #Saree, streaming from July 11 only on #aha."

Ram Gopal Varma also amplified the update. His post read: "A scary tale of desire and danger! #Saaree premieres 11th July on #aha"

The film was released on Lionsgate Play (India) and OTT premium as well.

Saaree also stars Sahil Sambhyal, Appaji Ambarish, and Kalpalatha in supporting parts.

Aaradhya Devi's casting for Saaree Reportedly, Aaradhya Devi was roped in the project by Ram Gopal Varma after watching her Instagram reel. Talking to Onmanorama about the film, Aaradhya had revealed that she didn't know who Ram Gopal Varma was despite watching his hit film Rangeela.