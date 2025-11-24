‘Sab kuch paakar bhi haasil kuch nahi…’: Dharmendra’s viral video on life and letting go touches fans deeply

A deeply emotional video message posted by veteran actor Dharmendra on June 8 has resurfaced and gone viral, following his recent death. In the clip, the Bollywood icon reflects on life, loss and human nature — and many fans say it now feels like a farewell note from the legend.

In his Instagram post, Dharmendra captioned the video simply: “Friends, you may like it 💕 (sic)”. But its content soon struck a deep chord. In the video he says (in Hindi), "Dosto, sab kuch paakar bhi, haasil-e-zindagi kuch bhi nahi. Sab kuch paakar bhi, haasil-e-zindagi kuch bhi nahi, kambakkht jaan kyu jati hai jaate hue. Pata nahi kaha le jayenge, pata nahi kaun le jayega, jaise saath le jayegi. Anyway, human nature hai ikkaththa karne ki. Love you all. Take care. Enjoy the life (sic).” (Friends, even after gaining everything, we have achieved nothing in life. Even after having everything, the outcome of life is nothing – I don’t know why this wretched life leaves us as it goes. No idea where they will take us, no idea who will take us, as if everything will go along with us.)

Anyway, it is human nature to keep collecting things. Love you all. Take care. Enjoy life.”

At the time, the post was shared quietly. But after Dharmendra’s death at the age of 89, the video has been widely circulated across social media and news platforms — many calling it a “final message” or “parting wisdom.”

Dharmendra was more than a screen idol. Over a career spanning more than six decades and over 300 films, he built a reputation not only for his striking screen presence, but also for his modest, grounded nature.