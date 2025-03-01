Sabdham Twitter review: The Aadhi Pinisetty-starrer Sabdham, which hit the big screens on Friday (February 28), failed to leave a lasting impact on the audience.

Even though the Tamil supernatural horror thriller was praised for its unique idea, netizens who believe that the movie is just a one-time watch suggested that it is best to wait for Sabdham's OTT release.

Social media users have criticized the movie, written and directed by Eeram-fame Arivazhagan Venkatachala, for its dull story and screenplay.

The film stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Simran Bagga, Lakshmi Menon, and Laila in pivotal roles.

The story follows Rooban (Aadhi), a paranormal investigator who helps restless souls communicate with the living to fulfil their final wishes. But when he encounters a relentless spirit whose mystery remains unsolved, Rooban finds himself battling forces beyond his understanding. Aadhi relies on sound to navigate the darkness, making audio the heart of the storytelling.

Check out Twitter (now X) reviews for Sabdham: “The idea of making sound as main character is definitely unique but the padding (story, screenplay) for it to make work is dull. The sound effects & BGM (background music) are good. Had the writing been better, I would have felt invested to connect. Wait for OTT,” a social media user suggested.

“More than A Horror, it's an Investigation Thriller. Works in Parts. Technically Strong. BGM could have been better. Especially the Piano Notes Could have been better. To Elevate the Emotion Of Children - Vfx could have been better,” said another user.

A user lauded Arivazhagan for “cleverly weaving sound logic into this idea” of the movie, but said it faltered in the “execution”. “As a result, the last 20 minutes feel random & dilute the overall impact. While Sabdham aims to be a brainy thriller, it becomes underwhelming as it gets entangled in its own ideas and overindulgent technical brilliance,” the user added.

“Technically sound horror thriller that aims to deliver a unique theatrical experience for the audience, and succeeds for the most part. Latter half falls into a familiar pattern, but it's still worth watching in theatres for the excellent sound design alone,” said a user.