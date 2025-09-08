Sabrina Carpenter advocates for transgender rights during Tears performance at 2025 MTV VMAs

Washington DC [US], September 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter used her debut performance of her song 'Tears' during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards to advocate for transgender rights, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The performance took place on an outdoor set that resembled the streets of '90s New York City. She was joined by drag queens Honey Balenciaga, Symone, Dashaun Wesley, Richie Shazam, Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Jonte' Moaning and Denali as she took inspiration from the song's music video, which features Colman Domingo dressed in drag.

Dancers also joined her in retro outfits, and male dancers in police uniforms.

As Carpenter and the performers danced on stage, many of the drag queens walked back and forth with picket signs that promoted trans rights. "Protect Trans Rights," one sign read, while another stated, "In Trans We Trust," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She began her performance in a sparkling outfit with fringe details. Rain then began to fall on the stage as Carpenter and the performers did a choreographed dance.

Carpenter was also nominated for nine awards. She was up for best pop artist, as well as album of the year for Short 'n Sweet. Additionally, the lead single off of Carpenter's Man's Best Friend album, "Manchild," was nominated for video of the year, best pop, best direction, best cinematography, best editing, best visual effects and song of the summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sabrina Carpenter won Best Album for Short n' Sweet and Best Visual Effects for 'Manchild'.

Carpenter previously also performed at the VMAs during the 2024 event. At the time, Carpenter sang a medley of her hits "Please Please Please," "Taste" and "Espresso." She also won her first VMA during the 2024 awards show in the song of the year category for "Espresso," according to The Hollywood Reporter.