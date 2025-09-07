Sabrina Carpenter Doesn’t Need to Be Clean in the Spotify Age

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- When pop star Sabrina Carpenter hits the MTV Video Music Awards stage this Sunday, expect her to put on a show that will thrill fans — and likely unsettle those who still flinch at young women being openly provocative and comfortable with their sexuality.

Such performances don’t exist in a vacuum. They represent a level of freedom that is not only rooted in shifting cultural tides but may be the greatest testament to the declining power of radio and MTV. Popular artists today will make a clean version of a song — a necessity if they want on-air play — but it no longer serves the same promotional purpose. With streaming now dominant, radio play and television exposure aren’t make-or-break factors. These artists make most of their money on tour, and most fans hear their music uncensored on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

It’s why Carpenter can boldly say, “I’m glad you like my sexual content,” as she did in the new issue of Interview Magazine. (It’s a quote which, predictably, became the profile’s headline.)

And she’s not the only one who is grateful. Her peers in the contemporary pop scene — such as Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Cardi B and Billie Eilish — deal with adult subject matter head-on, in ways that pop stars of previous generations could not.

Carpenter’s latest tempest-in-a-teapot came when the cover art for her new album, Man’s Best Friend, was revealed in June. It depicts the pop diva on all fours, in front of (presumably) a man in a suit, who is holding a handful of her hair in his fist. The provocative image immediately attracted a whirlwind of attention, with some criticizing the cover for imagery of submission, dehumanization and worse.

Whatever your opinion is of the cover, Carpenter and others are capitalizing on an era where artists can freely use profanity in their songs, often in lyrics delving into the graphic details of sex, without damaging their image or sales the way it would have in the ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s. The degrees of subtlety varied, but artists such as Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Fiona Apple, Alanis Morissette, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera mostly had to whisper between the lines in their songs, lest their albums be branded with the then-dreaded “PARENTAL ADVISORY: EXPLICIT LYRICS” label, the scarlet letter of death metal and hip-hop.

People often draw a straight line between Madonna and Carpenter — and it’s easy to see why. Both savvy pop stars, deftly attuned to their respective cultural moments, learned quickly that sex sells — as does its attendant controversy. But Madonna arguably had more on the line.

In late 1992 and early 1993, after a decade of largely keeping sexual subject matter implicit in her music and videos, Madonna launched a multimedia onslaught of explicit content: the album Erotica (branded with the “explicit lyrics” warning label and the first for a pop artist of her stature), the steamy erotic film Body of Evidence and a lavish and provocative photo book titled, simply, Sex. The backlash, from fans and especially media critics, was swift, and her career took a temporary hit; Erotica peaked at number two on the Billboard charts, marking the first time since her debut that an album of hers failed to reach the top spot.

Other artists watched what happened and acted accordingly. Spears, Mandy Moore, Jessica Simpson and other stars who rose to fame in the post-Sex era were well-aware of the fine line they had to walk. While the initially squeaky-clean Aguilera experienced an Erotica-like backlash of her own upon the release of her raunchy 2002 album Stripped, the others played coy and coquettish. Spears, for example, insisted that there was nothing overtly sexual about her wardrobe for the 1998 “Baby One More Time” music video. “The outfits looked kind of dorky, so I was like, ‘Let's tie up our shirts and be cute,’” she said.

Contrast that with the self-awareness and intentionality in Carpenter’s persona and public statements. In her own analysis of the Man’s Best Friend cover, she’s speaking in the jargon and addressing the complexities of kink. “I do feel like submission is both dominant and submissive. … The image, the way I see it, is a metaphor, but I’m sure that other people are like, ‘Dang, she’s a sub?’”

Such unexpurgated explicitness can make for awkward moments. Before the album cover controversy, there was last summer, when Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet album was all the rage. A mom fan went viral for a video in which she sang Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” while getting ready for her day, only to hear one of the song’s 12-letter expletives bellowed by her very young son. It’s a funny video, but it also highlights how these artists’ ubiquity can make their mature language and subject matter tricky for younger listeners. When the viral clip made it to the singer, she replied with: “Just dropped the clean [version] I am so sorry.”

It was a savvy move. But musicians shouldn’t shoulder the undue — and frankly unreasonable — burden of being role models. That responsibility belongs to parents (as it always should). Still, just as the music business has shifted, so too has the way we monitor what our children are listening to and seeing. We have to because they now have the kind of instant access we never had at their age.

When Carpenter and others step on the VMA stage Sunday, it will be another reminder that pop culture doesn’t pause for our comfort — it dares us to confront it, ignore it or join the conversation.

