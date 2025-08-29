Sabrina Carpenter drops daring new album Man’s Best Friend, fans hail it a ‘no skip’ masterpiece

'Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has unveiled her hotly anticipated seventh studio album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’, released Friday via Island Records.

Sabrina Carpenter Releases Latest Album ‘Man’s Best Friend' The 12-track offering, produced by Grammy-winning hitmaker Jack Antonoff, marks a bold new chapter in Carpenter’s rapidly ascendant career — and fans are already calling it her most provocative and polished work yet.

Led by the biting single ‘Manchild’ and accompanied by a stunning music video for the charged ‘Tears’, which dropped the same day as the album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’ is packed with razor-sharp wit, lyrical swagger, and pop experimentation.

Hollywood heavyweight Colman Domingo makes a surprise — and much-celebrated — appearance in the ‘Tears’ music video, further cementing the video’s cinematic flair.

Carpenter, who won her first Grammy earlier this year, broke streaming records in 2024 with Short n’ Sweet, a chart-topping album that ruled the Billboard 200 for four weeks and gave the world smash hits like ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’.

Her latest work proves she has no intention of slowing down, leaning even further into double entendres and tongue-in-cheek storytelling.

Highlights from the album include the fan-favourite Nobody’s Son, which one listener described as having “the same vibe as an ABBA song,” and the delightfully cheeky Never Getting Laid. Other standout titles include My Man on Willpower, When Did You Get Hot?, and Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry — each track adding to the album’s rich blend of satire, sensuality, and self-awareness.

Check Out The Full Track List Manchild

Tears

My Man on Willpower

Sugar Talking

We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night

Nobody’s Son

Never Getting Laid

When Did You Get Hot?

Go Go Juice

Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry

House Tour

Goodbye

Internet Reacts The album release has sparked a frenzy online, with the hashtag #MansBestFriend trending worldwide. Reactions have been as entertaining as the album itself

One person wrote, “Sabrina saying ‘we have to give the people what they want’ after killing a man. SHE KNOWS HER CROWD!! (sic)”

Another person quipped, “Not a single skip on this album, Sabrina really did it. (sic)”

A third user commented, “SABRINA GOT COLMAN DOMINGO IN THE TEARS MV OH MY GOD (sic).”

“Nobody’s Son is already my favourite if anyone even cares. IT HAS THE SAME VIBE AS AN ABBA SONG TO ME, in love.”