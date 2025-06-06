Sabrina Carpenter’s new single Manchild takes aim at immature love, fans wonder who inspired the sharp lyrics

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter has released her much-awaited new single Manchild, which dropped on June 6 (IST), following the success of her Grammy-winning album Short n’ Sweet. The track, full of cheeky lines and pointed lyrics, has already got fans buzzing about who it might be aimed at.

In Manchild, Carpenter questions the behaviour of a certain man, singing lines like, “Manchild, why you always come a-runnin' to me?” and “Why so sexy if so dumb?” Many listeners are speculating whether the lyrics are about her ex-boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan, or someone entirely different.

The song takes a playful yet sharp tone, especially in lines like, “If I’m not there, it won’t get done / I choose to blame your mum,” suggesting a mix of frustration and humour in dealing with immature behaviour.

More about her latest single - ‘Manchild’ Manchild was co-written by Carpenter alongside acclaimed songwriters Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen. While the single is now available on streaming platforms, the official music video is expected to be released later.

In an Instagram post, Carpenter shared how the track came together, calling it “the best random Tuesday of my life.” She added, “This song became to me something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life.”

She also wrote, “It sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and it feels like a never ending road trip in the summer ! hence why i wanted to give it to you now- so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long!”

