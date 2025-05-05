Sabyasachi, Gaurav Gupta, Prabal Gurung: From SRK to Diljit Dosanjh, Indian celebs set to steal show at Met Gala 2025

As the world eagerly anticipates the 2025 Met Gala on the night of May 5, 2025, Indian fashion is ready to take its place at the centre of the global stage. This year’s theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ promises to celebrate the cultural evolution of Black fashion, and the red carpet is set to dazzle with a fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern flair. Among the names to watch this year are Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, all of whom will wear creations by three of India’s most influential designers: Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Gaurav Gupta, and Prabal Gurung.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee Known for his intricate embroidery and a deep connection to traditional Indian textiles, Sabyasachi is no stranger to the Met Gala. In 2024, he made history by becoming the first Indian designer to walk the red carpet himself, wearing an embroidered cotton duster coat from his Resort 2024 collection. His designs are known for their rich textures, intricate embroidery, and mastery of traditional techniques, fused with a modern sensibility. The custom creation he has planned for Shah Rukh Khan for this year's Met Gala is rumored to be a showstopper, blending royal Indian elements with contemporary flair, ensuring the actor makes an unforgettable entrance at the iconic fashion event.

Sabyasachi's deep-rooted ties to Indian culture have made him a favorite among global celebrities, with his creations often seen on high-profile occasions. One of his standout Met Gala moments was Alia Bhatt’s appearance in 2024, where she stunned in a signature Sabyasachi saree adorned with intricate embroidery. According to Vogue India, the saree was a testament to his mastery of craftsmanship, blending age-old techniques with a modern twist.

Gaurav Gupta Gaurav Gupta, renowned for his avant-garde approach and sculptural designs, will be dressing Kiara Advani for the 2025 Met Gala. Gupta’s designs, which emphasise fluidity and innovation, have caught the attention of A-listers worldwide, with the designer making his own Met Gala debut in 2024. That year, he created a striking, surreal gown for actress Mindy Kaling, whose ethereal look was celebrated for its boldness and beauty.

Gupta’s innovative creations are all about blending tradition with modernity, and this collaboration promises to bring something fresh and exciting to the red carpet. His Met Gala debut has already set a high bar, and the fashion world is eagerly awaiting what he has in store for Kiara.

Prabal Gurung Prabal Gurung, who has dressed numerous international celebrities for the Met Gala, is no stranger to making an impact. His previous designs for the event include Deepika Padukone’s dramatic pink gown in 2019 and a striking silver creation for Diane Kruger in 2018. Gurung also made a lasting impression at the 2023 Met Gala when he dressed Alia Bhatt in a custom bridal gown featuring over 100,000 pearls—a piece that was widely praised for its intricate craftsmanship and elegance.

This year, Prabal Gurung will dress Diljit Dosanjh, and expectations are high for another memorable moment. Gurung’s ability to blend modern fashion with traditional techniques will likely shine through in his creation for the popular singer-actor, showcasing his ability to merge Western sensibilities with Eastern influences.

With Sabyasachi, Gaurav Gupta, and Prabal Gurung dressing Shah Rukh, Kiara, and Diljit for the 2025 Met Gala, Indian fashion is set to take centre stage once again. The Met Gala has long been a global platform for high fashion, and the involvement of these designers speaks to the growing recognition of Indian talent in the international fashion community.