Music duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon took to social media and announced the name of their newborn baby as Krith Tandon. The couple was blessed with their first child on December 12, 2024. The name Krith is derived from the Sanskrit word 'krita', which means ‘created’ or ‘one of the names of Lord Vishnu’, as per multiple name portals.

Sharing the name of their son in a joint post, the couple wrote, “Welcome to the World Our Miracle Boy - “Krith Tandon” Please bless our little one with good health, happiness, and a kind heart. We humbly ask for all your blessings. Love and endless thanks to all of you. @krithtandon #krithtandon #sachetparampara #babyboy #name.”

Reacting to the name, congratulatory messages began flooding the comment section. One of them commented, “Such a beautiful name. God bless you Krith.” “Nice name i hope he will become singer like both of you,” added another.

The post also introduced an Instagram profile of the newborn. Its bio reads, “Papa Mummy - Sachet & Parampara Give your blessings Har Har Madev.” The account featured a photo of Sachet and Parampara with Krith from the day when the baby boy was first brought to their home. In the photo, Parampara is seen smiling while holding Krith. On the other hand, Sachet planted a sweet kiss on the forehead of their baby boy. The caption says, “My first day at home,” followed by several emojis.

Sachet and Parampara announced the news of Krith's arrival on December 23, 2024. They had shared, “With The Blessings Of Mahadev We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our precious baby boy. We Seek your blessings and Good Wishes In this Beautiful Time. नमः पार्वती पतये हर हर महादेव. Jai Mata Di.”