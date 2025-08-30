Sachet-Parampara deny plagiarism claims over Kriti Sanon’s Do Patti song Raanjhan, plan legal action

The hit track Raanjhan from Kriti Sanon and Kajol’s film Do Patti has landed in a plagiarism row after international music producer KMKZ alleged that the composition was lifted from one of his beats. Responding to the controversy, composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur-- better known as Sachet-Parampara-- have dismissed the allegations, calling them “baseless,” and confirmed that legal action is now underway.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Parampara clarified that the claims were unfounded. “Whoever is saying they produced the music for Raanjhan is making false allegations for publicity. We’ve already submitted the original files and piano scores to YouTube, Spotify and other streaming platforms, which prove the song is our creation. The F sharp scale progression is generic — any composer can use those chords to build a track,” she said. She also revealed that KMKZ’s request to have the song taken down had been rejected by streaming platforms after reviewing the files.

The duo added that they have “never relied on plagiarism” in their decade-long career. “Our lawyers have taken this matter to court. We are filing a defamation case against these claims that damage our goodwill in the industry. Misleading acts like this will not be tolerated,” Parampara stressed.

Advertisement

What Did KMKZ Claim? The controversy began when KMKZ posted a video on Instagram accusing T-Series of lifting a beat he had uploaded two years ago. He alleged that his piano loop had been used in Raanjhan without credit or payment, despite the track amassing over 290 million streams on Spotify.

“I produced the number one song in India and didn’t even know about it,” he said in the clip. He added that he had reached out to both the label and the artists multiple times but received “zero response.” KMKZ further wrote, “Producers get ripped off all the time, but 300 million streams and number one on Billboard is crazy. I demand a plaque.”

Advertisement

Not The First Controversy This isn’t the first plagiarism allegation faced by the Do Patti soundtrack. Earlier this year, Kolkata-based producer Rajarshi Mitter accused the team of copying his composition for the track Maiyya and even served a legal notice.