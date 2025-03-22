Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer, recently posted an adorable video featuring Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The video showing their playful sporting exchange is doing the rounds on social media. The 51 -year-old former Indian team captain introduced the renowned philanthropist to a new game he called “Crennis.”

The caption to Sachin Tendulkar's Instagram post states, “Sport teaches us teamwork, life demands the same. Crennis was fun, but the real action is brewing with Sachin Tendulkar Foundation & Gates Foundation.”

The video opens with Tendulkar meeting Gates on a tennis court. Bill can be seen taking position to serve a tennis ball while Sachin Tendulkar's takes position like a batsman to strike the tennis ball with racket. Amused by the Indian icon's demeanour, Bill said, “I thought we were playing tennis.” To this Sachin replied, “Bill, I said “Crennis,” adding, “Little bit of cricket and little bit of tennis.”

The viral video of the light-hearted session ends on a delicious note, with the two relishing Mumbai’s favourite street food - vada pav.

Reacting on the viral video, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a post on X wrote, “Looks like I found my next sport! I look forward to trying my hand at Crennis with you both.”

Social media reaction The 1-minute 13 second hilarious video clip has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens in splits. The funny exchange has gone viral, amassing 1.68 lakh likes and several comments. A user wrote, “Two Legends in same Tennis court.”

Another user replied, “Master had to sit out of team for so many matches because of word “ tennis”. A third user commented, “Move over pickleball, it's time for crennis.” A fourth user stated, “New game unlocked.” A fifth user remarked, “Love this one, amazing two human beings.” A sixth user said, “Best collaboration on internet.”