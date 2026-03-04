‘Sacred Games’ actor Rajshri Deshpande reveals breast cancer diagnosis, says she is ‘recovering beautifully’

Actor Rajshri Deshpande, known internationally for her performances in projects such as Sacred Games, Manto and Black Warrant, has shared that she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery. The actor confirmed that she is now recovering.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Deshpande posted a photograph from her hospital bed and spoke candidly about her diagnosis and treatment journey.

“As you’re reading this, it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know. We fortunately caught this early in a routine check-up, which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and Papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength.”

The actor said she is currently recovering and preparing to return home after her hospital stay.

“With everyone’s support, I feel I am ready to take on the world. Now, I’m recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital. A huge thank you to Dr Mandar Nadkarni (@nadkarnim) at @kokilabenhospital — his expertise and care made this journey far gentler. Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here’s to healing, hope and all the brighter days ahead.”

Following her post, several colleagues and fans expressed support in the comments section. Actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb wrote, “Sending you so much love you strong woman!!” Actor Adarsh Gourav added, “Speedy recovery and prayers.”

Fans also flooded the comments with encouraging messages, including: “Sending healing vibes your way ❣️ only up and onwards from here on Rajshri,” and “Prayers for a v speedy recovery and lots of love.”

About Rajshri Deshpande Rajshri Deshpande began her film journey with a small role in Talaash in 2012 and later appeared in television shows such as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and 24: India. She returned to the big screen with a supporting role in Kick.

Over the years, she earned critical acclaim for her work across films and streaming platforms, appearing in titles such as The Sky Is Pink, Mom, Joram and series including The Fame Game and Trial by Fire.