‘Sacred Games’ actor Rajshri Deshpande reveals breast cancer diagnosis, says she is ‘recovering beautifully’

Actor Rajshri Deshpande, known internationally for her performances in projects such as Sacred Games, Manto and Black Warrant, has shared that she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery. The actor confirmed that she is now recovering.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Deshpande posted a photograph from her hospital bed and spoke candidly about her diagnosis and treatment journey.

Advertisement

“As you’re reading this, it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know. We fortunately caught this early in a routine check-up, which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and Papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength.”

The actor said she is currently recovering and preparing to return home after her hospital stay.

“With everyone’s support, I feel I am ready to take on the world. Now, I’m recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital. A huge thank you to Dr Mandar Nadkarni (@nadkarnim) at @kokilabenhospital — his expertise and care made this journey far gentler. Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here’s to healing, hope and all the brighter days ahead.”

Following her post, several colleagues and fans expressed support in the comments section. Actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb wrote, “Sending you so much love you strong woman!!” Actor Adarsh Gourav added, “Speedy recovery and prayers.”

Advertisement

Fans also flooded the comments with encouraging messages, including: “Sending healing vibes your way ❣️ only up and onwards from here on Rajshri,” and “Prayers for a v speedy recovery and lots of love.”

About Rajshri Deshpande Rajshri Deshpande began her film journey with a small role in Talaash in 2012 and later appeared in television shows such as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and 24: India. She returned to the big screen with a supporting role in Kick.

Over the years, she earned critical acclaim for her work across films and streaming platforms, appearing in titles such as The Sky Is Pink, Mom, Joram and series including The Fame Game and Trial by Fire.

She was most recently seen in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Ashok Selvan.

Advertisement

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.