‘Sad, sad day’: Social media mourns as Netflix removes Friends; where to watch the series on OTT next?

Friends, one of the most popular sitcoms ever, left Netflix on 30 December. The American show, which ended in 2004, remained one of Netflix’s most-watched shows.

Because of this huge demand, Netflix has reportedly been paying between $80 and $100 million every year to keep the streaming rights, according to Newstalk. However, the deal ended on 30 December and was not renewed.

There are speculations that another OTT platform has already bought the rights. However, it is still unclear which one will stream Friends next.

Some reports suggest that HBO Max (now called Max) may stream it as the show was originally created by Warner Bros. HBO Max is expected to launch in the UK and Ireland in 2026, the publication added.

Broadcaster Sarina Bellissimo wondered what the reason could be behind not renewing such a popular show.

“It is because HBO Max, which is owned by Warner Bros. and that’s where Friends was made, they’re coming to the UK and Ireland next year? Is it that they’ve bought the rights? Or that is it that Netflix just decided not to?” she wondered.

Also, Netflix is rumoured to be considering acquiring HBO Max. So, it may bring Friends back to Netflix later.

“This hasn’t been confirmed, but Netflix are looking at buying HBO Max. So, if Netflix do buy HBO Max, is this all for nothing? It is going to end up back on the streamer?” Bellissimo asked.

Netflix adds 'Remind Me' button for Friends

Netflix has added a ‘Remind Me’ button for Friends. It means the OTT giant will notify viewers if/when the show ever returns. For Friends fans, this leaves a little ray of hope.

Friends: How to watch it in India? Comedy Central India continues to regularly broadcast episodes of Friends. So, fans can watch it on TV. Also, the complete series is available on DVD and Blu-ray. If you own it, you don’t have to worry about Internet connection or streaming rights.

Friends has an official YouTube channel, which features a few full-length episodes:

Movies and web series leaving Netflix Many other movies and web series will be leaving Netflix in January 2026. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Baby Driver, Captain Phillips, Crazy Rich Asians, Dirty Dancing, Dreamgirls, Fifty Shades trilogy, The Hangover movies, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Kung Fu Panda movies are among the titles that will stop streaming after 1 January. So will Lost Seasons 1-6, Zero Dark Thirty, Taxi Driver, Scarface, Runaway Bride and The Mask, among many others.

Maze Runner movies will leave Netflix later in January. Prison Break Seasons 1-5 will also be removed.

Social media mourns Meanwhile, the announcement has upset many viewers.

“How I feel now, UK Netflix has taken Friends off. My comfort show I would chuck on constantly. Send background replacement suggestions, please. I am lost,” wrote one fan while sharing a sad Chandler GIF.

“RIP Friends on Netflix. How will I ever sleep now?” wondered another.

“Taking friends off Netflix tonight is actually giving me anxiety. It’s my go-to, comfort show. WTF am I going to do!!” posted another.

One fan commented, “My favourite program, Friends, is leaving Netflix today. Absolutely gutted, no more Friends safety net. When nothing else good was on, it’s literally gonna be gone. Won’t be able to stream it anywhere either. Sad, sad day.”