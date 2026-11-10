Sadhguru reviews Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana; says ‘don't miss the quality of Ram’ amid heavy action | Viral video

Spiritual leader Sadhguru's candid reaction to Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is going viral on social media. The old video is from his conversation with producer Namit Malhotra during the first look of Ramayana Part 1.

Advertisement

Sadhguru advised the filmmakers on balancing cinematic spectacle with the epic's core ethos, emphasising that while high-octane action is necessary in modern cinema, the true essence of Lord Ram must remain the focal point.

Also Read | Suriya's Scene holds its ground as Ramayana dominates Diwali box office

Balancing action with the ‘quality of Ram’ Acknowledging the realities of contemporary filmmaking and audience expectations, Sadhguru noted that heavy action sequences are essential to draw viewers in. However, he cautioned against letting the spectacle overshadow the protagonist's defining traits.

"It's important to grab people's attention with boom, boom, boom. All right, it's needed; I'm not against it," Sadhguru said. “But in all this action, don't miss the quality of Ram. It's time we present it in a proper sense. It must always consistently come out because that is the value of the future.”

Advertisement

Global appeal of Ram's values Elaborating on what those values entail, the spiritual leader highlighted “freedom, balance, inclusiveness” as the guiding principles of the future that will resonate globally.

He expressed confidence that the story, if told correctly, would appeal to a vast majority of the global population, regardless of their cultural or religious background.

“Except those who are fanatical about whatever they are, 60 to 70% of the world's population, Hindu or otherwise, Indian or otherwise, they have this in their heart,” he explained. “They appreciate inclusiveness, they appreciate balance, and they appreciate one who stands as a peaceful figure but willing to fight a battle if it's necessary.”

Advertisement

Ramayana dominates box office globally Ramayana: Part 1 defied the usual weekday drop on Day 5, recording its highest single-day numbers so far on its first Monday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana recorded 23,862 shows across India on Day 5, netting ₹107.50 crore in the domestic market.

This massive jump takes its total domestic net collection to ₹346.35 crore. Meanwhile, the total domestic gross currently stands at ₹413.90 crore.

On its fifth day, Ramayana added ₹25 crore from overseas theatres, bringing the movie's total overseas gross to ₹250 crore and pushing the cumulative worldwide gross to ₹663.90 crore in just five days.

Ramayana, the two-part story, has reportedly been made on a budget of ₹4,000 crore.

Advertisement

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.