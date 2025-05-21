Sadie Sink in Spider-Man: Brand New Day; Here's everything you need to know about her role

Stranger Things fame Sadie Sink became the latest addition to Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Fans have been eagerly speculating about her role amid several reports about her possible role in the film. Although no official details about her character were released by the makers following her casting announcement in March, a new update has seemingly shifted the narrative.

Sadie Sink's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day Previously, several theories around her role were reported. It included speculations about Sadie playing iconic X-Men character Jean Grey, while others guessed Firestar or even Mary Jane Watson herself. A rumour also suggested that she might portray Lily Hollister, aka the villain Menace.

Amid this, industry insider John Rocha, speaking on a recent episode of The Hot Mic podcast, revealed what Sadie Sink may not be seen as in the upcoming film.

Rocha claimed that Sadie Sink is set to portray Mayday Parker, the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson.

It this is true, then a major plot twist in the film franchise is guaranteed for the films.

Sadie Sink as Mayday Parker In the episode, Rocha also revealed that the upcoming version of Mayday Parker won’t be tied to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. She is reportedly part of a different timeline, connecting her to Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker. It would make her the daughter of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson.

“My source heard Sadie Sink is playing Mayday Parker. So, connecting to the Tobey universe. She’s his daughter,” Rocha said.

This leaves room for the film to explore a multiverse storyline and even bring Sadie’s Mayday face-to-face with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, bridging different cinematic Spider-Man universes.

More about Mayday Parker in Spider Man The character, to be played by Sadie, Mayday Parker, first appeared in What If...? #105 by Marvel Comics.

In the comics, she eventually inherits her father’s powers and carves her own path as Spider-Girl or even Spider-Woman.

While the character made an appearance in the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sadie Sink essaying the role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day would be the first time Mayday is portrayed in a live-action film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Besides Sadie, the film saw another addition of The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas.

It is scheduled to start filming later this year after Tom Holland wraps up filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.