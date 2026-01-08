SAG Awards 2026: Full list of nominees as One Battle After Another leads race; Sinners close behind

The nominations for the Screen Actors' Guild (SAG) Awards were released on Wednesday, with Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another leading the race with seven nominations.

In the second position in terms of nominations is Sinners, by Ryan Coogler. The movie, starring Michael B. Jordan, has received five nominations.

One Battle After Another, which is led by the brilliant Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays an aging revolutionary, has received nomination for the Best Ensemble Award, which is the SAG equivalent of Best Picture.

In this category, the film has been nominated alongside Sinners, Frankenstein, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme.

DiCaprio has been nominated for the Best Male Actor award, while Chase Infiniti, who plays his daughter in the movie, has been nominated for the Best Female Actor award. Their castmates Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro have been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor award, while Teyana Taylor received a Best Supporting Actress nomination. The movie also received the best stunt ensemble nomination.

Here is the full list of nominees for the SAG Awards 2026:

MOVIES – Cast Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Male actor in a leading role Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Female actor in a leading role Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Male actor in a supporting role Miles Caton (Sinners)

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Female actor in a supporting role Odessa A’Zion (Marty Supreme)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Stunt ensemble (Movies) F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

TELEVISION – Drama ensemble The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus



Comedy ensemble Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Male actor in a drama series Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Female actor in a drama series Britt Lower (Severance)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)



Male actor in a comedy series Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Ted Danson (A Man On The Inside)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Female actor in a comedy series Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)

Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Male actor in a limited series or TV movie Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit)

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

Female actor in a limited series or TV movie Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)

Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)

Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex)

Stunt ensemble (Television) Andor

Landman

The Last Of Us

Squid Game