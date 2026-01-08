SAG Awards 2026: Full list of nominees as One Battle After Another leads race; Sinners close behind

The nominations for the Screen Actors' Guild (SAG) Awards were released on Wednesday, with Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another leading the race with seven nominations.
In the second position in terms of nominations is Sinners, by Ryan Coogler. The movie, starring Michael B. Jordan, has received five nominations.
One Battle After Another, which is led by the brilliant Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays an aging revolutionary, has received nomination for the Best Ensemble Award, which is the SAG equivalent of Best Picture.
In this category, the film has been nominated alongside Sinners, Frankenstein, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme.
DiCaprio has been nominated for the Best Male Actor award, while Chase Infiniti, who plays his daughter in the movie, has been nominated for the Best Female Actor award. Their castmates Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro have been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor award, while Teyana Taylor received a Best Supporting Actress nomination. The movie also received the best stunt ensemble nomination.
Here is the full list of nominees for the SAG Awards 2026:
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Miles Caton (Sinners)
Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
Odessa A’Zion (Marty Supreme)
Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)
Amy Madigan (Weapons)
Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners
The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Britt Lower (Severance)
Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)
Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
Ted Danson (A Man On The Inside)
Seth Rogen (The Studio)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)
Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit)
Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)
Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)
Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)
Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)
Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex)
Andor
Landman
The Last Of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things