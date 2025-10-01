Subscribe

Sahasam 2025 OTT release date: How to watch Malayalam movie online, also available in Tamil

Sahasam (2025) features Babu Antony and Gouri G. Kishan. The movie gained popularity through its viral music, particularly the song Onam Moodu.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated1 Oct 2025, 12:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Sahasam 2025 OTT release date: How to watch Malayalam movie online, also available in Tamil
Sahasam 2025 OTT release date: How to watch Malayalam movie online, also available in Tamil(Screengrab from YouTube/Saregama Malayalam)

Sahasam (2025), starring Babu Antony, Narain, Ramzan Muhammed and Gouri G. Kishan, has been released on OTT. The Malayalam film was released in theatres on August 8. Not many people went to watch the action comedy in theatres. Many of them have been waiting for the Sahasam 2025 OTT release date.

Advertisement

Made with a budget of 36 crore, Sahasam earned just 2.47 crore gross in India.

Also Read | Madharaasi OTT release date: How to watch AR Murugadoss' 2025 movie online

The music from the movie, especially Onam Moodu, became viral. The music video for the song was released on YouTube on July 4. To date, the YouTube video has garnered over 30 million views. Bibin Ashok composed the song while Vinayak Sasikumar wrote the song, sung by Fejo, Himna Hilari and Hinitha Hilari.

Sahasam is about an ordinary person whose life changes after a sudden encounter. This Malayalam crime comedy uses a hyperlink style, featuring three interwoven stories.

Also Read | Dulquer Salman's big update on Lokah OTT release goes viral

Jeevan (Ramzan Muhammed) and Sera (Gouri G. Kishan) struggle against her forced marriage. Their lives cross with rival gangsters fighting over cryptocurrency, led by the feared Wolf (Babu Antony).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Officer Rajeev (Narain) investigates the gangs while doubting his wife’s loyalty. All stories clash in one chaotic, comic night of confusion and mistakes.

Sahasam 2025 OTT release date

Sahasam was released on OTT platforms on October 1. Fans can watch the Malayalam film on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium. The movie is also available in Tamil.

Also Read | OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch online

The Sahasam 2025 OTT release date is nearly two months after its theatrical release date. Viewers who missed the film in theatres can now watch it online.

Advertisement

Malayalam OTT releases this week

Along with Sahasam, there are two more Malayalam OTT releases this week: Checkmate and Maine Pyar Kiya.

Checkmate is a thriller, starring Anoop Menon, Rekha Harindran and Anjali Mohanan. It will be released on ZEE5 on October 2.

Maine Pyar Kiya, starring Hridhu Haroon, Preity Mukhundhan and Askar Ali, is a romantic action film. Lionsgate Play will start streaming it on OTT from October 3.

 
 
EntertainmentOTT
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentSahasam 2025 OTT release date: How to watch Malayalam movie online, also available in Tamil
Read Next Story