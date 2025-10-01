Sahasam 2025 OTT release date: How to watch Malayalam movie online, also available in Tamil

Sahasam (2025), starring Babu Antony, Narain, Ramzan Muhammed and Gouri G. Kishan, has been released on OTT. The Malayalam film was released in theatres on August 8. Not many people went to watch the action comedy in theatres. Many of them have been waiting for the Sahasam 2025 OTT release date.

Advertisement

Made with a budget of ₹36 crore, Sahasam earned just ₹2.47 crore gross in India.

The music from the movie, especially Onam Moodu, became viral. The music video for the song was released on YouTube on July 4. To date, the YouTube video has garnered over 30 million views. Bibin Ashok composed the song while Vinayak Sasikumar wrote the song, sung by Fejo, Himna Hilari and Hinitha Hilari.

Sahasam is about an ordinary person whose life changes after a sudden encounter. This Malayalam crime comedy uses a hyperlink style, featuring three interwoven stories.

Also Read | Dulquer Salman's big update on Lokah OTT release goes viral

Jeevan (Ramzan Muhammed) and Sera (Gouri G. Kishan) struggle against her forced marriage. Their lives cross with rival gangsters fighting over cryptocurrency, led by the feared Wolf (Babu Antony).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Officer Rajeev (Narain) investigates the gangs while doubting his wife’s loyalty. All stories clash in one chaotic, comic night of confusion and mistakes.

Sahasam 2025 OTT release date Sahasam was released on OTT platforms on October 1. Fans can watch the Malayalam film on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium. The movie is also available in Tamil.

The Sahasam 2025 OTT release date is nearly two months after its theatrical release date. Viewers who missed the film in theatres can now watch it online.

Advertisement

Malayalam OTT releases this week Along with Sahasam, there are two more Malayalam OTT releases this week: Checkmate and Maine Pyar Kiya.

Checkmate is a thriller, starring Anoop Menon, Rekha Harindran and Anjali Mohanan. It will be released on ZEE5 on October 2.