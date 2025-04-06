Sahiba Bali on purpose, performance and perspective: ‘Logic and creativity work in tandem’

Sahiba Bali did an MSc in Marketing from Durham University Business School and also studied at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. But, you probably know her more for her social media presence and for rubbing shoulders with cricket legends.

While speaking exclusively with LiveMint’s Sounak Mukhopadhyay, Sahiba Bali opened up on exploring various career roles.

You've juggled international business school rigour and shared the stage with Tom Alter in theatre—two seemingly opposite realms. How do you navigate the analytical and the artistic, the left brain and the right, without burning out? I don't think there is a proper way that you can navigate between the left and right brain—logic and creativity work in tandem, like yin and yang. A person can be both analytical and creative, even if they lean more toward one. Business school was a non-negotiable for me; I had to complete my education. At the same time, I’ve been involved in the performing arts since childhood, and for me, both paths have always complemented each other.

From the raw intensity of Laila Majnu to the layered world of Amar Singh Chamkila, how has your craft evolved? Has your emotional compass as an actor shifted with time? As an actor, I’ve evolved. When I was younger, I approached the craft with pure instinct—unfiltered, natural, and unaffected by the world around me. Everything came straight from the heart.

Now, with growth and experience, there’s a balance between heart and mind. My approach is more thoughtful, more mature. Life experience has made me more aware, more responsible, and that depth has added to my craft.

Imtiaz Ali is often described as a filmmaker who thinks in poetry. Having worked with him in two movies, what did you observe about his process that sets him apart from others on set? Imtiaz Ali is truly in a class of his own. He directs like a poet- dreaming, visualising, and then bringing those visions to life. I saw it firsthand on the set of Laila Majnu and again in Amar Singh Chamkila.

What he writes on paper and what he brings to the screen are worlds apart. He adds a layer of magic that makes the execution seamless and beautiful. His approach to his work is deep and romantic.

Streaming platforms have rewritten the rulebook for storytelling and actors alike. From your vantage point, how has the rise of web series transformed opportunities or expectations for performers? Web series, multiple distribution channels, and diverse acting avenues have boosted the economy and created opportunities for countless actors. In the late '90s and early 2000s, roles were limited, and casting was restricted to a small pool of 100–200 actors, with lead roles reserved for Bollywood’s biggest names.

When I entered the industry in 2016, streaming platforms were still emerging, with fewer opportunities. Today, theatre artists, regional performers, and talent from all corners of the country are getting well-deserved recognition. This shift has been a blessing for the industry and for me personally, and I’m truly grateful for it.

You’ve shared conversations with some of India’s biggest cricket stars. Among them, who left a lasting impression on you—and what was it about them that stood out? Two groups stand out among all the cricketers I've had the privilege to work with or meet.

First, the legendary retired players I’ve collaborated with in broadcasting- Navjot Singh Sidhu, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan. They have been incredibly welcoming and supportive, making it an honour to learn from those I grew up admiring.

Second, from the current generation, KL Rahul has left a lasting impression with his articulate demeanour, kindness, and unwavering focus on his sport. Shreyas Iyer also stands out for his strong mindset, self-belief, and engaging personality. Both have been truly inspiring.

You strike the vibe of someone who doesn’t always pick postcard-perfect places. Any underrated, off-the-grid destination that completely changed your perspective? Malta, Kazakhstan, Poland and Pakistan are among the most underrated places I've visited. I was fortunate to visit Pakistan at age 11 with my parents, and I vividly remember the warmth and hospitality we experienced.

Malta, Poland, and Kazakhstan also stood out as hidden gems, rarely discussed yet rich in culture and experiences. Additionally, during a tour of South Korea, I had the chance to visit the DMZ and catch a glimpse of North Korea: an unforgettable, groundbreaking experience.